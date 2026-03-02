Jacks Complete Sweep, Pick up 5-3 Win on Sunday in Omaha

Published on March 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







ROLSTEN, NE - After a four-point performance on Saturday night, Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE) followed up with three more points on Sunday evening helping the Muskegon Lumberjacks (32-18-0-1, 65 pts.) earn a series sweep against the Omaha Lancers (11-35-2-2, 26 pts.) with a 5-2 win.

Just like the previous night, the Jacks opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI). A Lancer defenseman fumbled possession and put the puck right in front of the Omaha goal, where Bergeron picked it up and lifted it to the back of the net for his 5th goal of the season, 2nd of the weekend.

Just before the end of the period, the Lumberjacks added a second goal to take a 2-0 lead into the locker room. Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) led a 3-on-1 rush into the offensive zone alongside Norringer and Danny Klaers (Wayzata, MN). Stewart held the puck on the nearside of the slot and slid the puck towards the front of the net, where Klaers met it in the crease and tapped it across the goal line with just 33 seconds left in the frame.

A pair of goals in quick succession came for the Lancers in the middle of the second period. The first came at the 10:32 mark off a redirection at the top of the crease for Artyom Prima on a shot from the blue line and Hudson Kowalchuck. Less than a minute later, Adam Israilov redirected a shot to the back of the net after Yegor Kim sent a shot from the near side of the blue line.

Another late period goal from the Lumberjacks helped them regain the lead before the end of the second period. With just 1:21 to play in the frame, Luis Jonerheim (Lund, SWE) carried the puck up the near side of the ice and into the offensive zone before firing a shot from the near side post that was stopped. The rebound was picked up by Nathan Larioza (Los Gatos, CA) on the nearside wall. Larioza slid a pass to Norringer in the middle of the slot for a quick wrist shot to the back of the net.

Two goals came in the third period for the Lumberjacks to extend the lead to 5-2. First, just about a minute and a half into the period Larioza fired a shot on net that Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) redirected between the goalie's legs to make it 4-2.

Norringer added his second goal of the night, 7th point of the weekend (4g, 3a) by hammering home a one timer while on an Auto Owners Insurance Power Play. Niles Benson (Tampa, FL) slid a perfect pass across the slot to the far side for Norringer to shoot past the goalie.

Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (24-10-0-0) stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced earning the win on his record. Nils Roberts Maurins (4-16-1-0) stopped 42 of the 47 shots he faced but earned the loss on his record.

Next week, the Lumberjacks return to home ice at Trinity Health Arena for a pair of games against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are available at muskegonlumberjacks.com or by calling 231-799-7000.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.