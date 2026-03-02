Jack Kultgen Nets 1st Career Goal as Gamblers Beat Madison 6-2

Published on March 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Green Bay forward Elliot Gulley scored twice, and defenseman Jack Kultgen netted his first career USHL goal to lead the Gamblers to a 6-2 victory over the Madison Capitols at the Resch Center Sunday afternoon for Ace's Birthday Party and the Spring Trading Card Show.

Madison opened the scoring 14:53 into the first period with a goal from Caleb Pittsley, but the Gamblers responded a minute later when Oliver McKinney leveled the score off passes from Nate Bienstock and William Samuelsson on the power play.

The Capitols retook the lead early in the second period courtesy of a goal from Will Dosan, but Green Bay scored five unanswered goals to seal the win.

Gulley recorded his first goal of the night seven minutes into the second period off an assist from Cruz Martin, and six minutes later, Gavin Katz and Brady O'Malley set up Gulley once again for his 20th score of the season.

With 41 seconds to play in the second period, Gulley sent the puck to Kultgen on the right wing, and he fired a shot past Madison goaltender Cash Cruitt for his inaugural Green Bay goal.

Zach Wooten reached the scoresheet six minutes into the final frame to put Green Bay ahead 5-2, and Geno Carone found the back of the net with less than two minutes to play to secure the victory.

The Gamblers outshot the Capitols 30-29 and Green Bay goaltender Joey Slavick recorded 27 saves.

The Gamblers will return to the Resch Center March 6 to take on the USA Hockey National Team Development Program at 6:05 p.m. for Bud Night.







