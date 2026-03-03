Geno Carcone Rising Through the Gamblers All-Time Ranks

Green Bay forward Geno Carcone learned to skate for the first time at a birthday party when he was 2 years old in his hometown of Woodstock, Georgia, and 17 years later, he hasn't lost his love of being on the ice.

"I told my dad, 'I just want to go back and keep skating,'" Carcone said. "That's kind of how I got into it."

Carcone grew up in a sports-centered family. His dad works as a scout in the San Francisco Giants organization and his sister plays softball.

Carcone said he always thought he was going to be a baseball player.

"My dad always told me he decorated my room with baseball stuff," Carcone said. "He watches a lot of baseball, but he's watched a lot of hockey since I've been playing. He now tells me he likes hockey a little better than baseball."

Carcone's hockey career has taken off with Green Bay during his three years with the team, and the 19-year-old has found himself near the top of most all-time stats.

The 5-foot-8 left-handed shooter is fifth in Gamblers history with 77 assists, sits ninth in total points with 109, and is the 13th player in franchise history to appear in 150 USHL games.

Carcone grew up playing for Bishop Kearney Selects AAA, where he caught the eye of USHL scouts after he recorded 114 points during the 2021-22 season. Carcone was drafted by Des Moines Buccaneers with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 USHL Futures draft and played three games for the team in the 2022-23 season.

Carcone said it took time for him to adjust to a different style of play in the USHL.

"I think the biggest thing going from AAA to USHL is just the pace," he said. "I mean, once you kind of get set into it, you kind of get a little more used to it, but definitely the pace is just way faster."

Carcone was traded from Des Moines to Green Bay just before the 2023-24 season and slowly began to show improvement. He scored 10 goals and dished out three assists in 39 games before growing his stat line to 11 goals and 39 assists during his sophomore campaign with the Gamblers.

Right now, Carcone is on pace to have career-highs in nearly every stat this season. Through 48 games, he already has 11 goals and 35 assists for 46 total points and has helped Green Bay to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Carcone said he's seen himself get more used to playing in the league through his three seasons with the Gamblers and his work in practice has translated into strong performances on the ice.

"Big thanks to all the guys for scoring and putting the puck in the back of the net," Carcone said. "I'm trying to always find those guys in the offensive zone and find an open guy and just let them do their thing and let them score."

With 11 games to go in the regular season, Carcone said he's going to focus on feeding his teammates opportunities to score and to help the team continue to win.

"I just love it here," Carcone said. "It's a great city and a great organization. We want to win, and that's really it. I want to win here."

Part of the winning culture has been built on strong team leadership. Carcone said he tries to set a good example for the younger players every day, whether it be practice or a game.

"I'm not the loudest guy ever, but I try and lead with my play and keep the young guys positive," he said. "I mean, a lot of older guys in my first year all just competed their butts off and practiced hard every day, and I just kind of took that with me."

Carcone and the Gamblers will take on the under-18 USA Hockey National Team Development Program in a two-game series this weekend at the Resch Center. Puck drop for Friday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for Bud Night while Saturday's game will be at 6:05 p.m. for Family Night, Skate With Night and Harry Potter Night.







