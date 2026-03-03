Wright Appears in First NHL Game

Published on March 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Former Omaha Lancer Jared Wright made his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings last night just four years after last playing in Omaha.

Wright recorded 9:42 minutes of ice time in Los Angeles' 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He became the 46th former Lancer to appear in an NHL game.

Wright suited up for the Lancers in the 2021-22 season and recorded 34 (15+19) in games. He helped Omaha reach the second round of the 2022 Clark Cup Playoffs by scoring a goal and adding an assist in a two-game first-round sweep of Fargo.

The Burnsville, Minn. Native was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Draft just months after playing for Omaha. Wright went on to the University of Denver, where he helped the Pioneers win the 2024 NCAA National Championship. He was a three-time finalist for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Sportsmanship Award and appeared on the conference All-Academic team all three seasons. Wright totaled 54 points (32+22) in 122 games at Denver.

Following his junior season, Wright signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Kings and joined the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, playing in three games last spring. He recorded 28 points (15+13) in 53 games this season before debuting with the Kings Monday night.

Wright is the second former Lancer to make his NHL debut this season, joining Travis Mitchell (New York Islanders). To view the full list of Lancers to appear in the NHL, please visit lancers.com/sports/2022/8/19/nhl-alumni.aspx







United States Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.