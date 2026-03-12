Weekend Preview: March 13-15

Published on March 12, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA (12-36-2-2) @ TRI-CITY (25-23-3-2) Friday, Mar. 13, 7:05 p.m. CST and Saturday, Mar. 14, 6:05 p.m. CST

vs. LINCOLN (26-23-4-1) Sunday, Mar. 15, 5:05 p.m. CST

Lancers Set To Take On A Pair Of In-State Rivals In A 3-Game Weekend: The Omaha Lancers will travel to central Nebraska to take on the Tri-City Storm on back-to-back nights, both Friday and Saturday... The Lancers will then come back home Sunday evening to take on their arch rival, the Lincoln Stars... The Lancers are coming off a weekend split with the Fargo Force, while the Tri-City Storm is coming off a tough weekend sweep at the expense of the Sioux Falls Stampede... The Lincoln Stars are coming into the weekend feeling good, after coming off back-to-back road wins over the Muskegon Lumberjacks...

Lancers Finding Their Offense?: The Lancers scored 8 goals over the weekend against the Fargo Force... Those 8 tallies were the most goals the Lancers had scored over a single weekend since December 5th and 6th... Friday night's game in Fargo saw the Lancers reach the 5-goal mark for the first time since December 5th... Those 5 goals also matched a season high in goals scored in a true road game this season...

Power-Play Continues To Trend Up: The Lancers have netted 20 total power-play goals this season... Eleven of those power-play goals have come on the road and the last 12 power-play tallies have come since the team resumed play after Christmas break... The Lancers have scored at least one power-play goal against each of their Western Conference opponents this season...

Lancers Travel Into The 'Storm': The Omaha Lancers will meet the Tri-City Storm for the 202nd regular season meeting in franchise history... While the Lancers and Storm have gone back and forth over the years, the Lancers have struggled mightily against Tri-City in March... The Lancers are just 8-20-1-0 all-time in March when facing the Storm... The Lancers are just 2-13-0-0 all-time when playing Tri-City on the road in March... The last time the Lancers defeated the Tri-City Storm on the road in March was March 2, 2012... The Lancers are 95-92-7-7 all-time in the regular season against Tri-City, while being outscored 552-620...

Lancers Set To Host Their Arch Rival In A Sunday Matchup: The Lancers will meet the Lincoln Stars for the 230th all-time meeting in regular season play... The Lancers are 122-90-10-7 against the Stars... The Lancers are 16-16-4-3 against the Lincoln Stars in March... Lincoln comes into this weekend having given up the fewest empty-net goals in the league (5) ... Neither team has scored a shorthanded goal against one another in the last 22 meetings... The last shorthanded goal scored by either side was April 8, 2023, by Omaha's Haden Kruse...

Lancers To Watch: Kole Hyles exploded offensively for Omaha last weekend in Fargo... The University of New Hampshire commit accounted for half of the Lancer tallies over the weekend, netting 4 of their 8 goals... Lefty Markonidis has also had the hot hand as of late... The Ex-Lincoln Star has amassed 4 points (3+1) over his last 4 games played, including a 3-point performance over the weekend in Fargo...

Storm Players To Watch: Forward Carson Pilgrim has recorded at least one point every other game dating back to Feb. 15... The Warroad, Minnesota native has racked up 5 points (2+3) against the Lancers this season... Netminder Michal Pradel has been a steady asset in net for the Tri-City Storm this season... The Detroit Red Wings draft pick has an eye-opening .954 save percentage against the Lancers this season over the course of 4 games...

Stars To Watch: Forward Alex Pelletier had scored 3 goals in a 6-game stretch... Since that stretch, the future Boston College Eagle has tallied up 5 goals over his last 4 games... Pelletier now has 44 goals in 51 games this season... That accounts for 26% of all Lincoln goals this season... Layne Loomer is yet another pest on Lincoln's first line... Though Loomer has had a streakier offensive output than his linemate Pelletier, Loomer has not slowed up against Omaha this season, scoring 7 points (3+4) against the 'orange and black'...







