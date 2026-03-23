Lants Named USHL Defenseman of the Week

Published on March 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha Lancers defenseman Reese Lantz has been named the USHL Defenseman of the Week for games Mar. 20-22.

Lantz, 18, recorded 5 points (1+4) over two games, both wins over the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-17 team. He picked up two assists in a 5-2 win last Friday before scoring a goal and adding two assists in a 10-0 win the next night. Lantz was a team-high plus-5 on Saturday.

Lantz leads Omaha defensemen with 25 points, a figure that is tied for the 13th-most among USHL blueliners. He has 18 points (2+16) over his last 23 games. The Lancers acquired Lantz along with goaltender Brian Cooke from the Muskegon Lumberjacks Nov. 22 in exchange for Branko Vukas and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 USHL Phase II Draft.

Lantz and the Lancers play three games over four days this weekend. Omaha opens up the week against Sioux Falls Thursday at 7:05 p.m. before traveling to Waterloo Friday night at 6:35. The Lancers will hold their annual awards banquet Saturday before hosting Lincoln on Sunday. 2-for-1 tickets for either individual home game are available for purchase at lancers.com







United States Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.