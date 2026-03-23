Zielinski, Lantz, Feldbergs Named Players of the Week
Published on March 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Blake Zielinski, Reese Lantz, and Linards Feldbergs have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) players of the week for games played on or between Monday, March 16, and Sunday, March 22.
Blake Zielinski, F, Des Moines Buccaneers
NCAA Commitment: Providence College
Tied for second in scoring among USHL skaters with four goals and one assist.
Scored in Des Moines' 4-3 loss to Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, recorded his first career hat trick in a 5-4 loss to Fargo on Friday, and tallied an assist in the Buccaneers' 5-1 win against the Force on Saturday.
Finished the weekend with nine shots and a +2 rating. He is on a six-game point streak with six goals and five assists.
Reese Lantz, D, Omaha Lancers
Shared the lead among USHL defensemen in scoring with five points on one goal and four assists.
Registered two assists in Omaha's 5-2 win against the NTDP U17 team on Friday, then scored and had two more helpers in the Lancers' 10-0 win to complete the sweep of the NTDP U17 team on Saturday.
Finished with four shots and a +5 rating.
Linards Feldbergs, G, Sioux Falls Stampede
NCAA Commitment: Merrimack College
Went 3-0-0-0 on the weekend with a 1.67 goals against average and a .943 save percentage.
Made 32 saves in a 7-3 win at Fargo on Thursday, 32 stops in a 5-1 home win against Sioux City, and 18 saves in a 5-1 win against the Musketeers on Saturday night.
Tied the Stampede's franchise record for single-season wins (34), riding a nine-game winning streak.
United States Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026
- Lants Named USHL Defenseman of the Week - Omaha Lancers
- Zielinski, Lantz, Feldbergs Named Players of the Week - USHL
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