Stars in NCAA Tourney

Published on March 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE- Over 20 former Lincoln Stars players and coaches will represent their schools at the 2026 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament.

Numerous people with Stars ties are rostered or on the coaching staff of 12 of the 16 tournament teams, including 21 players and three coaches.

NCHC

NORTH DAKOTA: Jean-Phillipe Lamoureux (2001-04)

WESTERN MICHIGAN: Cole Crusberg-Roseen (2023), Owen Michaels (2020), Jared Brown (2005-07)

DENVER: Boston Buckberger (2023)

MINNESOTA-DULUTH: Hunter Anderson (2025), Joey Pierce (2022), Adam Kleber (2022-24), Daniel Shlaine (2025), Cody Chupp (Head Coach: 2017-20)

BIG TEN

MICHIGAN STATE: Griffin Jurecki (2020-22)

WISCONSIN: Jack Horbach (2021), Blake Montgomery (2023-25), Bruno Idžan (2025), Kevin Murdock (2007-09)

PENN STATE: Carter Schade (2019-22)

HOCKEY EAST

PROVIDENCE: Martin Masa (2023-25)

UCONN: Kai Janviriya (2024)

ECAC

QUINNIPIAC: Mason Marcellus (2021-23)

CORNELL: Marian Mosko (2022-23), Gio DiGiulian (2025), Winter Wallace (2021)

ATLANTIC HOCKEY

BENTLEY: Michael Mesic (2023), Arlo Merritt (2019)







United States Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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