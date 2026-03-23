Green Bay Clinches Clark Cup Playoffs Spot

Published on March 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







For the fourth consecutive season, the Green Bay Gamblers have qualified for the Clark Cup Playoffs after earning a point in the squad's 4-3 overtime loss to the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday night.

Right now, Green Bay sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 34-18-4-2 record and 74 points. The Gamblers trail the Fighting Saints by two points while the Youngstown Phantoms lead the Eastern Conference with 87 points.

The Gamblers are led by forward Zach Wooten, who sits ninth in the USHL with 58 total points off 34 goals and 24 assists through 57 games played. Green Bay goaltender Leo Henriquez holds the second-best goals against average in the league with a 2.28 mark and a save percentage of 0.919.

Last season, Green Bay finished sixth in the Eastern Conference, falling in the Clark Cup Playoffs to the Madison Capitols in the quarterfinals.

The Gamblers, four time Clark Cup champions, will hit the road to take on the Tri-City Storm in a two-game series this weekend before finishing the regular season with a home-and-away series against the Capitols April 3 and 4. Green Bay's final home game against Madison will begin at 6:05 on April 4 on Family Night, Skate With Night and First Responders Night.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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