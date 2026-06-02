Green Bay Gamblers Sign Gunnar Conboy

Published on June 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that second year center Gunnar Conboy has signed a standard player agreement and will play for the team in the United States Hockey League for the 2026-27 season.

Conboy, 17, is a native of Lakeville, Minnesota. The Gamblers signed the 6-foot-3, 195-pound power forward to a USHL tender agreement in March 2025 after he captained Lakeville North during the 2024-25 Minnesota high school season, finishing with 24 goals and 44 points in 27 varsity games.

As a rookie with the Gamblers, Conboy scored 12 goals and 21 points in 37 games with 83 penalty minutes. He also appeared in four games with the U.S. National Team Development Program's under-17 team, tallying a pair of goals in 4 appearances while on loan to Team USA.

Last season, Conboy made a key impact in international play: serving as captain of the Team USA's at the Four Nations tournament (representing top 2009-born prospects) played in Plymouth, Mich. in August, 2025. He also earned a gold medal as one of two 2009-born players on the United States' entry at the 2025 World Jr. A Challenge team in Trois Rivieres, Quebec last Dec.

Conboy is one of the top prospects in junior hockey and committed to the University of Minnesota.

"Gunnar is a winning hockey player and natural leader," said Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "He made a huge impact on our team as one the youngest players in the league after making a seamless transition from high school hockey to the USHL. We are thrilled to welcome him back for another year and one where we know he will take even bigger steps forward in his NHL draft season."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

Green Bay Gamblers Sign Gunnar Conboy - Green Bay Gamblers

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