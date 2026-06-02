Green Bay Gamblers Sign Andrew O'sullivan

Published on June 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced that defenseman Andrew O'Sullivan has signed a standard player agreement and will be back with the team for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

The 19-year-old from Scituate, Massachusetts, was chosen by the Gamblers in the third round, 33rd overall, of the 2022 USHL Futures Draft. O'Sullivan played all 62 games in the 2025-26 campaign, tallying seven goals and 46 points. He led all Gamblers defensemen in scoring, and his point totals were good for third overall in the USHL among defensemen in regular season scoring. As a rookie in 2024-25, O'Sullivan scored six goals and 18 points in 54 games.

A star defender at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H. from 2022-24, O'Sullivan earned New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Defenseman of the Year honors while leading the Wildcats to the 2024 Elite 8 NEPSAC Championship.

O'Sullivan is committed to Dartmouth College for 2027-28.

"Andrew returning to Green Bay is a huge positive for our hockey club," Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "With his skill, intelligence, experience and leadership, he will continue to be a key contributor for us both on and off the ice."







United States Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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