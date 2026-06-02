Lincoln Stars Name Curtis Brown VP of Hockey Operations

Published on June 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars have named Curtis Brown Vice President of Hockey Operations.

In his new role, Brown will oversee player development initiatives throughout the organization, enhance individual skill development, and support players as they pursue opportunities at the junior, collegiate, and professional levels. Brown will continue to lead the Stars AAA program while assuming additional responsibilities as Vice President of Hockey Operations. Brown has spent the past three years helping lead the Lincoln Stars AAA program, playing a key role in establishing the organization as a rising force on the AAA hockey landscape.

"I'm honored to take on this new role with the Lincoln Stars organization and grateful to ownership for both the opportunity and their belief in me," Brown said. "Player development has always been my passion, and I look forward to continuing to help our athletes maximize their potential both on and off the ice. We have a tremendous foundation in place, and I'm excited to work alongside our coaches, staff, and hockey operations team as we continue building a championship culture."

Prior to coaching, Brown enjoyed a 13-season NHL career, appearing in 736 games with the Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, and Chicago Blackhawks while recording 300 points, and earning a reputation as one of the league's most dependable two-way forwards. Following his playing career, Brown joined the San Jose Sharks organization with the Jr. Sharks, where he launched his coaching career and spent 12 seasons as Director of the program, overseeing player development and organizational growth. His hockey background also led to a successful broadcasting career, serving as a television analyst for San Jose Sharks broadcasts on NBC Sports California from 2011-2023.

The Stars continue to prepare for our 31st season at the Ice Box this fall. Fans are encouraged to stay connected through the team's social media channels and official website, LincolnStars.com, for offseason news, roster updates, and upcoming announcements.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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