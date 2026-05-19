Green Bay Gamblers Launch Memorial Day Sale

Published on May 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers are honoring and celebrating the men and women who serve with a special Memorial Day Sale, happening now through Memorial Day.

Fans who spend $50 or more on any Operation Hat Trick co-branded merchandise or Military Appreciation merchandise through the Gamblers online store will receive two tickets to the 2026-27 Home Opener.

Fans can shop the collection here: Gamblers Memorial Day Sale Collection

The Gamblers organization has always taken pride in recognizing and supporting military members, veterans, and their families throughout the season. From Military Appreciation Nights to special partnerships and fundraising initiatives, honoring those who serve remains an important part of the organization's identity and connection to the community.

This year's Memorial Day Sale also shines a spotlight on Operation Hat Trick, an organization dedicated to supporting the recovery of wounded service members and veterans. Through the sale of branded merchandise, Operation Hat Trick generates awareness and funding for programs that assist veterans and military families across the country.

Operation Hat Trick was founded with the mission of honoring the sacrifice of America's service members while supporting their recovery and future success. The partnership allows fans to not only represent the Gamblers, but also contribute to a meaningful cause that impacts veterans and military communities nationwide. Learn more about OHT here: Operation Hat Trick Website

The Memorial Day Sale is available now through Memorial Day while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to gear up, support an important cause, and secure their seats for the start of another exciting season of Gamblers hockey.

*The date of the Home Opener has not yet been determined







United States Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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