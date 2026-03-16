Lancers Force Overtime Late But Fall to Stars

Published on March 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Cam Caron and Charlie Vig scored twice but the Omaha Lancers fell to the Lincoln Stars, 7-6, in overtime on Sunday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Kade Kohanski scored the game-winning goal 48 seconds into the extra frame to cap a back-and-forth battle. Omaha (14-26-3-2) overcame a two-goal deficit by scoring twice in the final 4:15 of regulation. Lincoln (27-25-4-1) held three different leads in the third period and failed to hold any of them but recovered to earn its second overtime win over the Lancers this season.

Caron scored both of the Lancers' last two goals, marking his first multi-goal game of the season. Vig scored two goals in a game for the second time this season as he lit the lamp twice in the first period.

Alex Pelletier and Layne Loomer both scored twice for the Stars. Lincoln scored three times in the second period and three more times in the third.

Omaha hosts the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's Under-17 team next weekend. The puck drops at 7:05 on Friday and 6:05 on Saturday. It's Alumni Weekend as the Lancers welcome back former players to Liberty First Credit Union Arena. They will be signing autographs on the concourse during the first intermission of Saturday's game. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







United States Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

Lancers Force Overtime Late But Fall to Stars - Omaha Lancers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.