Axelsson Earns Fifth USHL Goalie of the Week Honor

Published on March 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - No goalie in the USHL has been named the goalie of the week more times than Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE), who picked up his 5th honor of the season with a pair of wins in the Lumberjacks week 25 series against Chicago.

Friday night, the teams took to the ice at Trinity Health Arena to kick off the home-and-home series. The game was dominated by the Lumberjacks from the start after Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) opened the scoring just 27 seconds after the opening faceoff.

Axelsson didn't see the most amount of shots in the game but turned aside 18 of the 19 sent his way by the Steel. His performance kept the Steel attack at bay and allowed the Jacks' offense to go to work on the other end of the ice.

Saturday night, the series shifted to the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, Illinois. The game was the last ever between the Jacks and Steel before the Steel move to the new Blackhawks Ice Center in downtown Chicago next season. Axelsson left a lasting impression with 21 saves on 23 shots in the game, earning his second win of the weekend.

Through the two games, Axelsson held a perfect 2-0 record, a 1.50 goals against average, and a .929 save percentage. On the season, Axelsson sits tied for second in the USHL with 26 wins, 5th in the league with a 2.33 GAA, and 2nd with a .920 save percentage.

Axelsson leads all USHL goalies with 5 Goalie of the Week awards this season. Caleb Heil of the Madison Capitols has four, while Ajay White of the Fargo Force has three. Axelsson and the Lumberjacks take on Heil and the Capitols this weekend at Trinity Health Arena in a two-game series that has massive playoff implications.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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