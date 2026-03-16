Betzold, Grimes, Axelsson Named Players of the Week

Published on March 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Ryder Betzold, Matthew Grimes, and Carl Axelsson have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) players of the week for games played on or between Monday, March 9, and Sunday, March 15.

Ryder Betzold, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

NCAA Commitment: Arizona State University

Shared the lead for scoring among USHL forwards with a goal and four assists in a pair of wins for the Western Conference-leading Stampede.

Scored one goal and had three assists in Sioux Falls 6-4 win at Sioux City on Friday.

Notched another helper in the Stampede's 4-1 victory on the road against Lincoln to mark an 11-game road winning streak for Sioux Falls, the longest in team history.

Finished the weekend with five shots and a +5 rating.

Matthew Grimes, D, Sioux Falls Stampede

NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota

Had two assists and five shots in the Stampede's 6-4 win against Sioux City.

Scored in Sioux Falls' second victory of the weekend, a 4-1 road win at Lincoln, to extend his point streak to five games. He has two goals and five assists in the stretch.

Finished with six shots and a +5 rating.

Carl Axelsson, G, Muskegon Lumberjacks

NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota Duluth

Went 2-0-0-0 on the weekend with a 1.50 goals against average and a .912 save percentage.

Stopped 18 of 19 shots in Muskegon's 4-1 win against Chicago on Friday, then turned aside 21 of 23 shots against the Steel on Saturday in a home-and-home series.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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