Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on March 16, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Tuesday Home, Weekend Road

Tomorrow evening, the Black Hawks play their second and final Tuesday night game of the season. The Dubuque Fighting Saints visit Young Arena at 6:35 p.m. Back on Tuesday, December 9th, Waterloo defeated the Des Moines Buccaneers 5-3 on the road. This Tuesday, the Hawks bid for their first win of the season against the Fighting Saints, who have claimed all three meetings to date. Then on Friday and Saturday, Waterloo will visit the National Team Development Program Under 18s (both games begin at 6 p.m. Central). Although the NTDP is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, the program is made up of two teams who split the schedule. In USHL competition, the older U18s' record is 10-5-3.

Iron Men

With just three weeks and eight total games remaining on the Black Hawks' schedule, there are three skaters who have appeared in all 54 contests to date. Leading scorer Ty Mason is on the cusp of matching the 56 games he played last season while splitting 2024/25 between Waterloo and the Fargo Force. Forward Toby Carlson and defenseman Avery Laliberte have also had perfect attendance this winter. Laliberte took the ice 53 times during both of the last two seasons for the Niverville Nighthawks of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Carlson played in 65 games last year for the Anchorage Wolverines.

Michigan Trip

This weekend's excursion to visit the NTDP will mark the only time Waterloo plays in the State of Michigan this season. The trip to USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth will be a homecoming for four Hawks; Travis Lefere, Trevor O'Donohue, Cody Sokol, and Salvatore Viviano are each from Michigan. Earlier this season, Viviano skated on the same ice during USA Hockey's All-American Game

Qualifying Callaway

Dane Callaway's first Waterloo appearance was on December 27th after opening the season with the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League. In less than three months, Callaway has been in Waterloo's crease 17 times with a 5-9-2 record. The 974 minutes he has played leaves Callaway short of the current minimum (1,080) needed to be counted among the leaders for the two major goaltending averages. Otherwise, Callaway's .904 save percentage would rank 10th in the league; his 3.14 goals-against mark would be 15th.

Recent Games

Salvatore Viviano scored twice - including the game-winning goal - to help send the Black Hawks to a 3-2 Friday win on home ice against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Viviano then scored the first goal Saturday in Sioux City, but the Musketeers seized the lead for the first time in the closing minutes, upending Waterloo 4-2.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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