Omaha Overwhelms NTDP

Published on March 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers swept USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's Under-17 team with a 10-0 win on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Ryan Aaronson recorded the Lancers' first hat trick of the season while Kole Hyles and Yegor Kim both scored twice. Aaronson's three-goal effort was the first by a Lancer since Nicholas Sykora scored four times Oct. 13, 2024.

Nils Maurins stopped all 25 shots to earn his fourth shutout, tied for the most in the USHL this season. He has won each of his last four starts and has played five consecutive games.

Omaha (16-36-3-2) recorded a season-high 57 shots, breaking their previous record set a day prior with 47 shots. The Lancers put at least 16 shots on net in each period, including reaching 20-or-more in the first and third periods. It marked Omaha's first time recording 50-or-more shots in a game since a 50-shot effort in a 4-3 overtime win at Tri-City Feb. 22, 2020.

The Lancers finished five goals short of matching their franchise record of 15 goals achieved Feb. 1, 1991 at Waterloo but still reached double- digits for the first time since a 10-4 win vs. the Black Hawks Nov. 26, 2014. Omaha scored 15 goals over the weekend sweep and has lit the lamp 35 times over its last seven games while winning four of those contests. The Lancers have matched their season high by picking up points in each of the last five games (4-0-1-0).

Hyles scored 16 seconds in and Omaha never looked back. Both of his tallies came in the first period, with the second coming at the 12:42 mark at four-on-four play to give Omaha a 3-0 advantage.

Aaronson scored in each period to give him four goals on the weekend and six goals over his last seven games. He beat the buzzer by making it 4-0, Lancers, with 2.7 seconds remaining in the first period before striking with his second at the 10:44 mark of the second and scoring at the top of the far circle at the 17:52 mark of the third.

Kim led all Lancers with 4 points (2+2). He earned the primary assist on Aaronson's hat-trick-clinching goal with a faceoff win but also scored his team-leading fifth power-play goal 7:51 into the game to give the Lancers a 2-0 lead.

Fifteen players recorded at least one point and seven Lancers had multi-point nights. Brock Cheslock scored at the 11:51 mark of the third to become the 18th Lancers to score his first USHL and the fourth in the last five games.

The Lancers wrap up this four-game homestand Thursday against the Sioux Falls Stampede at 7:05 p.m. Busch Light 16-ounce drafts are $4 and Pepsi products are $2. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







United States Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.