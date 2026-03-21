Storm and RoughRiders End Weekend Set Saturday in Kearney

Published on March 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm end a two-game home series with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT.

Saturday is Youth Hockey Night in partnership with the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association. The Storm will wear special jerseys during the contest that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of auction proceeds will benefit the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

The contest will also be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (25-25-6, 56 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 3-1 contest to Cedar Rapids at home Friday

Friday: Gairin Michalski scored lone goal

Friday: goaltender Michal Pradel halted 31 of 33 Cedar Rapids shots

Team Notes:

Clinched eighth consecutive berth to Clark Cup Playoffs on Friday, March 6

Lost season-high seven straight games

Have not lost seven consecutive games since dropping nine in a row between March 24-April 15, 2018

First time at .500 mark since Friday, January 23

Last time scoring four or more goals in one game: Saturday, February 21 vs. NTDP (6-0 win)

Tonight's matchup is the sixth of eight consecutive home games, the longest such stretch of the year...next road game is Sunday, March 29 at Sioux City

Eight shorthanded goals this season are third among USHL teams

Penalty kill (84.8%) ranks first in USHL

Have converted on four of the past 33 power play attempts (12.1%)

Player Notes:

Cam Springer: four points (1-4-5) over his past five games...logged assist Friday...five shorthanded points this season place second among USHL players

Bode Laylin: 34 points this season place ninth among USHL defenseman...ten goals tie for second among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for third among league defenseman

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders....916 save percentage ranks third...2.57 goals against average places eighth

Owen Nelson: logged .931 save percentage over his last eight starts (257 saves on 276 shots)

Oliver Ozogany: 94 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (17-20-37) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (10-24-34) follows

Cedar Rapids (31-16-9, 71 pts, 4th place Eastern Conf.)

Won five straight, nine of past ten games

Clinched Clark Cup Playoff berth Friday

Friday: Sullivan Miller, Henry Lechner, Connor Davis scored goals

Justin Graf (23-32-55) leads team in scoring...Nick Romeo (27-23-50) follows

Season series: This weekend's pair of matchups are the only scheduled regular season meetings between Tri-City and Cedar Rapids during 2025-2026. The RoughRiders lead the season series 1-0.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

Storm and RoughRiders End Weekend Set Saturday in Kearney - Tri-City Storm

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