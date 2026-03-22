Feldbergs Makes History as Stampede Extend Win Streak to Nine

Published on March 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede extended their winning streak to nine games with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs made franchise history with an 18-save performance, tying Charlie Lindgren's single-season wins record, while Thomas Zocco led the offense with two goals.

Sioux Falls came out strong after a slow start the night before, controlling the first period and outshooting Sioux City 21-8. Their pressure paid off at 7:56 when Brent Solomon intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and fired home an unassisted goal from the slot for his 21st of the season. Physical play intensified midway through the period, highlighted by a scrum at 9:09 that resulted in roughing penalties for both teams. Despite continued pressure, the Stampede carried just a 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Tensions escalated in the second period as both teams exchanged penalties. At 7:12, Cooper Soller and Sioux City's Travis Poliski were assessed minors for unsportsmanlike conduct, with Poliski receiving an additional roughing penalty to give Sioux Falls a power play. The Herd soon gained a 5-on-3 advantage, and with just 12 seconds remaining, Brock Schultz tipped in a Brent Solomon shot to make it 2-0. Logan Renkowski added the secondary assist on Schultz's 24th goal of the season.

Sioux Falls had another power-play opportunity shortly after but could not convert. Sioux City cut the deficit in half at 15:35 when Gavin Garry scored on a backhand in front of the net. Still, the Stampede controlled play, outshooting the Musketeers 12-6 in the period.

The third period featured more physical play and special-teams action. At 8:30, Thomas Zocco restored a two-goal lead, finishing a rebound with assists from Cooper Soller and Markus Jakobsen. Moments later, a series of penalties gave Sioux Falls another 5-on-3 advantage, and Joey Macrina capitalized with a precise shot from the right faceoff circle to extend the lead to 4-1.

Zocco sealed the victory soon after, netting his second goal of the night on the power play with a shot that beat the goaltender stick-side.

The Stampede dominated the game statistically, outshooting Sioux City 52-19 en route to a 5-1 win.

Feldbergs' milestone performance marked his 34th win of the season, tying Charlie Lindgren's franchise record set in 2012-13. He now holds a .912 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average on the year.

The Stampede hit the road next week to face the Omaha Lancers on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. before closing out the regular season with three home games beginning Tuesday, March 31. They will then host Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on April 17 and 19.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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