Herd Win, 4-3, in Double OT and Reign as the 2026 Clark Cup Champions

Published on May 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Muskegon, MI - Tonight, the Sioux Falls Stampede became the 2026 Clark Cup Champions after defeating the Muskegon Lumberjacks 4-3 in another double-overtime battle. The Herd saw scoring from JJ Monteiro (2), Brent Solomon, and Joey Macrina (OT, GWG). Linards Feldbergs made several key saves and earned MVP honors with a performance that led the Herd to the championship.

The opening frame was exactly as expected following Game 3's double-overtime battle. Similar to the previous night, the Jacks took an early penalty at 4:52 when Mevin Novonty was called for cross-checking, but Sioux Falls was unable to capitalize. Muskegon struck first at 8:20 to take an early 1-0 lead. Shortly after, at 10:17, Carter Sanderson went to the box for cross-checking, giving the Herd their second power-play opportunity of the night. JJ Monteiro wasted no time capitalizing, scoring just 20 seconds into the man advantage. The goal came after Thomas Zocco fired a shot from the blue line, and Monteiro buried the rebound to tie the game. Thomas Zocco and Joey Macrina were credited with the assists.

At 13:30, Matthew Grimes was sent to the box for high-sticking, and at 19:27 Tobias Ohman took a tripping penalty, but the Herd penalty kill stood tall through both opportunities.

The second period mirrored the intensity of the first as both teams battled for the Clark Cup. The Herd earned a power play at 2:52 when Niles Benson was called for high-sticking, but Muskegon's penalty kill held strong. Sioux Falls got another opportunity at 12:01 when Louis Jonerheim was called for tripping, and this time the Herd capitalized. Cooper Soller found Brent Solomon waiting at the top of the crease, and Solomon buried the puck into the back of the net to give Sioux Falls the lead. Cooper Soller and Markus Jakobsen earned the assists.

Muskegon answered back at 17:20 to once again even the score. As tensions continued to rise late in the period, JJ Monteiro was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at 19:09 that carried over into the third period.

The intensity carried into the third frame as the Herd successfully killed off the remainder of Monteiro's penalty. Heavy hits continued to roll in as both teams grew more desperate with the clock winding down. Sioux Falls regained the lead at 3:23 when JJ Monteiro scored his second goal of the night, driving hard to the net and beating the goaltender glove side. Joe McGraw and Wade Weil were credited with the assists.

Just as it seemed the Herd might close it out in regulation, the Lumberjacks tied the game at 18:22 to force overtime for the second consecutive night.

The first overtime period proved unsuccessful for both teams, even after a Stampede goal was reviewed and ultimately waved off. Then, in the second overtime, Joey Macrina delivered the championship moment. Macrina carried the puck the length of the ice unassisted and fired it into the back of the net, sealing the victory and crowning the Sioux Falls Stampede as the 2026 Clark Cup Champions.

Linards Feldbergs further cemented his "Latvian Legend" status with another stellar performance in net. He finished the postseason with a 1.91 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage.

The Sioux Falls Stampede now reign as the 2026 Clark Cup Champions, earning the fourth Clark Cup title in franchise history. This also marks the second time the Herd has defeated the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the Clark Cup Final.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2026

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