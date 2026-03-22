Tri-City Comeback Attempt Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Cedar Rapids on Saturday

Published on March 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Jason Musa produced his third multi-goal game of the season and goaltender Ryan Cameron earned his 21st win of the year as the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defeated the Tri-City Storm 3-2 on Saturday night at Viaero Center.

Cedar Rapids (32-16-9, 73 pts) has won six straight matchups and earned a point in 14 consecutive appearances. Tri-City (25-26-6, 56 pts) has lost eight straight games.

The RoughRiders opened the scoring just 20 seconds into regulation. After retrieving the puck near center ice, Braiden Scuderi motored on a breakaway toward the Storm net where he tucked a shot top shelf past Tri-City netminder Michael Pradel. The goal was Scuderi's 11th of the season.

Cedar Rapids doubled its lead at the 8:33 mark of the first. Following a Pradel save on a shot from up high, Musa gathered a rebound among traffic in front of the Storm goal and finished a shot through Pradel's pads.

The RoughRiders took a 3-0 advantage on Musa's second goal of the night at the 1:58 mark of the second. As Cedar Rapids rushed toward the Storm net, Grant Young fed Musa just off the left post. Musa caught the feed with his skates, then kicked the puck to the blade of his stick and popped a shot beyond Pradel for his second multi-goal game in March.

Tri-City got on the board with a power play goal 5:44 into the second. An Ashton Dahms one-timer from the right circle bounced off the shoulder of Brecken Smith near the RoughRider crease and hopped into the goal for Smith's 14th marker of the campaign. It was the Ferris State commit's first power play goal of the season.

Evan Sofikitis narrowed the RoughRider lead with his first career goal at the 14:15 mark of the third. After being knocked to the ice by a Cedar Rapids defender on the right wing of the Storm zone, Sofikitis returned to his feet with the puck and skated toward the bottom of the right circle. The Maine commit released a low shot that snuck past the outstretched left pad of Cameron to make it a 3-2 contest.

Down a goal with just over a minute left, the Storm pulled Pradel for an extra attacker. Tri-City could not find an equalizer, however.

Musa (2-0-2) was the game's only player to finish with multiple points.

Up next: Tri-City hosts Green Bay in a two-game series next weekend at Viaero Center. Puckdrop on Friday is set for 7:05 pm CT. Saturday's game begins at 6:05 pm CT. The Storm also head to Sioux City for a road matchup on Sunday at 3:05 pm CT.

Friday is Pucks n' Paws Night sponsored by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. Fans are free to bring their dogs to the game.

Kids tickets are also $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Saturday, Tri-City's final regular season home game, is Kool-Aid Night celebrating the legendary beverage created in Hastings. The Storm will wear special Kool-Aid themed jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game. Kool-Aid Night is presented by Kool-Aid Days and the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Fans can purchase tickets to both Friday and Saturday's games at stormhockey.com.

All three contests next weekend will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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