Phantoms Outlast Chicago in 4-3 Win

Published on March 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL -- The Youngstown Phantoms (41-13-3-2, 87 pts.) rode a three-goal first period and Jack Willson and Evan Jardine each scored two goals to down the Chicago Steel (25-24-6- 2, 58 pts.) 4-3 Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

The Steel got within a goal late and had several chances with their net empty and an extra attacker on, but Youngstown prevailed to earn its fourth consecutive win.

Adyn Merrick scored his 15th and 16th goals, and Trevor Shorter scored his fifth goal.

Louis- Felix Charrois stopped 26 shots in defeat.

The Phantoms built on their sparkling performance Friday with a trio of goals in a span of 4:36 early in the opening period.

Jack Willson opened the scoring at 3:12 of the first on a wrist shot through traffic from the right point to give Youngstown a 1-0 lead.

Willson added his second of the game just over three minutes later on a perfectly placed snap- shot over the right shoulder of Charrois from the left circle to make it 2-0 Youngstown.

Youngstown capped off the cluster of goals just over one minute later when Cooper Simpson spun a pass to the slot area for Evan Jardine who quickly released a shot that Charrois got a piece of, but it crossed the goal line to give Youngstown an early 3-0 lead.

The Steel got on the board at 13:05 when Merrick wheeled around defenders and outwaited Phantoms netminder Tobias Trejbal to tuck a shot around his left pad to get Chicago within two.

Chicago took its first penalty late in the period, but it was quickly washed out by a Phantoms penalty to create four-on-four action.

Youngstown held a 12-6 shots advantage after the first 20 minutes.

Immediately after the expiration of their abbreviated power play to open the second period, the Steel were penalized again but kept the Phantoms off the board.

The Phantoms took back their three-goal lead when Jardine scored his second goal on a wrist shot from the slot that bounced off Charrois' right shoulder and in, making it 4-1.

Chicago was penalized on the goal which gave the Phantoms another chance on the power play, but the Steel killed it off.

With 59 seconds left in the middle frame, Shorter got Chicago back within two, firing a shot from the point that snuck by Trejbal to make it 4-2.

The Phantoms still held a comfortable shot lead after two periods, outshooting Chicago 24-14.

Early in the third period, Charrois made a ten-bell blocker save on Kazumo Sasaki, who had an open look in the slot.

Later in the period, Timo Kazda had a solo look underneath the right circle and tried to deke past Trejbal, but the Phantoms goaltender stayed positionally disciplined and stymied the chance.

Merrick added his second goal of the evening with four minutes remaining in regulation on a slick move to the net to make it a one-goal game.

Charrois came to the bench for an extra attacker with under three minutes left. Chicago had 15 shots on goal in the third, with a flurry of strong chances coming with the extra man on, but the Phantoms survived the late Steel push to hold on.

The Steel finished the regular season with a 1-4-2-0 record against the Phantoms.

Chicago will conclude its three-game weekend on Sunday, March 22 against Green Bay with Part Two of their Trading Card Set Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center. Fans can stick around after the game for Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Sunday, March 22 vs. Green Bay Gamblers | Part 2 of Trading Card Set Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center | Full Team Post-Game Autographs Friday, March 27 at Lincoln Stars (7:05 pm CT) Saturday, March 28 at Lincoln Stars (6:05 pm CT)







United States Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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