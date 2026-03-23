Chicago Drops 8-5 Decision to Gamblers

Published on March 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Green Bay Gamblers (34-18-4-2, 74 pts.) broke a 3-3 tie with four straight goals in the first 8:55 of the third period to take an insurmountable lead and down the Chicago Steel (25-25-6-2, 58 pts.) 8-5 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay's David Rozsival scored on a penalty shot less than two minutes into the third, and Gavin Katz recorded a hat trick as the two teams combined for 101 penalty minutes in a bruising season-series finale.

Dallas Vieau scored his 16th and 17th goals for Chicago in recording his third multi-goal game this season.

Jonas Kemps tallied his second goal of the year.

Jayden Kurtz scored his first USHL goal, and Brady Kudrick potted his 17th score of the year.

Louis-Felix Charrois made 21 saves in defeat. The Steel have lost five straight games.

The Gamblers opened the scoring at 10:48 of the first period after Geno Carcone intercepted a Steel exit pass at the blue line. Carcone passed across to Gavin Katz, who fired past Charrois.

Green Bay made it a 2-0 lead less than one minute later when Elliot Gulley disrupted a Steel breakout and gave to Zach Wooten, who sniped a shot over the left shoulder of Charrois.

Chicago delivered a strong reply less than two minutes later when a miscommunication by the Gamblers allowed Patrick Tolan to collect a loose puck near the crease and dish to Vieau, who fired past Green Bay goaltender Joey Slavick to make it 2-1.

A productive offensive zone cycle by the Steel tied the game with just over one minute left when Kemps cranked a one-timer past Slavick, tying the game at 2-2.

The Steel outshot Green Bay 10-6 in the first period.

The Gamblers took their lead back at 7:43 of the second period when Maceo Phillips lobbed a shot off Charrois'pads that bounced to Katz in the slot for his second goal of the game.

Vieau again gave a much-needed response for Chicago with his second score just 36 seconds later when he cut to the net and released a backhand shot that was initially stopped by Slavick, but Vieau whacked the rebound in to tie the game at 3-3.

A full-team scrum ensued at the end of the second period, resulting in a game misconduct to Geno Carcone and four-on-four play to start the third.

At 1:33 of the third frame, Rozsival was awarded a penalty shot and fired blocker-side on Charrois to give Green Bay a 4-3 lead and begin a four-straight-goal barrage.

Two minutes after the penalty shot goal, Gulley corralled a rebound to the right of Charrois and threw it into the back of the net to make it 5-3.

Chicago was given a major penalty 24 seconds after the goal, and Katz completed the hat trick just two seconds into the extended power play on a wrist shot from the right circle to give Green Bay a 6-3 lead.

Just before the midway point of the third, Cruz Martin scored Green Bay's seventh goal of the night on a perfect passing set up on a backdoor feed from Gulley.

The Steel kept swinging and got a power play chance later in the period that resulted in Kurtz 's

first career goal on a one-timer from the point to make it 7-4.

With just over four minutes remaining in regulation, Kudrick sent a snap shot through traffic and past Slavick to get the Steel within two.

Chicago pulled Charrois with 2:24 left for an extra man, but Wooten found the empty net to cap the scoring.

The Steel finished the regular season with a 1-6-0-1 record against Green Bay.

After their final road trip of the season next weekend, the Steel will return home for the final two games at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

It begins with a Fox Valley Farewell Tour stop, Steel-a-palooza, on Friday, April 3 against the USA Hockey NTDP U18 with a special Rusty Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Circle K.

Chicago will play its final game at Fox Valley Ice Arena on Saturday, April 4 against the U17 team on Fan Appreciation Night with a Team Photo Giveaway presented by Minuteman Press.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, March 27 at Lincoln Stars (7:05 pm CT) Saturday, March 28 at Lincoln Stars (6:05 pm CT)

Friday, April 3 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U18 Team (7:05 pm CT) | Steel-a-palooza | Rusty Bobblehead Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Circle K

Saturday, April 4 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 Team (6:05 pm CT) | Final Game at Fox Valley Ice Arena | Fan Appreciation Night | Team Photo Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Minuteman Press | Post-Game Skate







United States Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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