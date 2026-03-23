Tri-City Forward Paul Bloomer Commits to Alaska Anchorage

Published on March 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm forward Paul Bloomer has committed to the University of Alaska Anchorage, a Division I program located in Anchorage, Alaska.

Bloomer is the 15th member of Tri-City's roster to announce a Division I commitment and second to Alaska Anchorage. Storm forward Connor Brown recently committed to the school.

"It's an honor to announce my commitment to Alaska Anchorage," Bloomer said. "I'm extremely grateful for my family, friends, and coaches who've helped me along the way."

Currently in his second season at Tri-City, Bloomer has registered career-highs in goals (8), assists (13) and points (21) across 53 games this year. His two power play goals tie for fourth-most on the team.

Last season, Bloomer put up five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 61 appearances with the Storm.

The Chicago native spent the 2023-2024 campaign in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, where he competed in a combined 27 games between Melfort and Notre Dame. That season, Bloomer amassed five goals and nine assists for 14 points.

Bloomer previously played for the Windy City Storm AAA program's 16U (2021-2022) and 18U (2022-2023) teams.

Established in 1954, Alaska Anchorage enrolls approximately 11,000 students. Nine former players from the university have gone on to play in the NHL.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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