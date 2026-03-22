Axelsson's 3-0 Shutout over Madison Helps Jacks Punch Postseason Ticket

Published on March 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks (35-21-0-1, 71 pts.) are back in the postseason after clinching their spot with a commanding 3-0 win on Saturday night over the Madison Capitols (31-24-0-3, 65 pts.). Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) stopped all 22 shots he faced for his second shutout of the year.

It was all about the Lumberjacks from the start of the game with a barrage of shots on net during the opening period. Caleb Heil did his best to keep the Jacks off the board, but a goal in the final 70 seconds of the frame gave Muskegon a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Louis Jonerheim (Lund, SWE) carried the puck into the Madison zone on the far side of the ice. As Jonerheim made his way down the boards, Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) moved down the middle of the slot where he redirected a pass from Jonerheim to the back of the net for his team leading 27th goal of the season.

Following a scoreless second period, the Lumberjacks got a bit of breathing room just 66 seconds into the third period. Carter Amico (Westbrook, ME) lifted a Madison player's stick, allowing an easy play for Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) to keep the puck in the offensive zone. Moving towards the net from the far side of the blue line, Novotny ripped a shot off the back bar of the net to make it 2-0 Muskegon.

Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) scored an empty net goal in the final minute to make it 3-0 after Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) caused a turnover at the Muskegon blue line.

Axelsson (27-12-0-0) earned his second shutout of the season with 22 saves. Heil (23-12-0-3) earned the loss on his record but played phenomenally with 48 saves on 50 shots against.

Week 27 of the season is an interesting one for the Lumberjacks. Monday night, the Jacks visit USA Hockey Arena for a 7 p.m. game against the USNTDP Under-18 Team. Then, on Friday and Saturday, the teams take to the ice at Trinity Health Arena to close the season-long series. Ticket and streaming information is available at muskegonlumberjacks.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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