Saints Sweep Gamblers with Quick Start on Saturday

Published on March 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (36-17-4-0, 76 pts) used two early goals to earn a 4-2 win over the Green Bay Gamblers (33-18-4-2, 72 pts) on Saturday night.

The Fighting Saints scored twice in 21 seconds early in the opening frame on Saturday as Teddy Merrill and Michael Barron converted to give Dubuque an early 2-0 lead. Merrill's 28th goal of the season was his third of the weekend-sweep over Green Bay.

Barron added to the lead with his 17th goal of the season, following his overtime goal from Friday's matchup.

Green Bay cut the Dubuque lead to one with 1:59 left in the opening period on a shorthanded tally by Zach Wooten for his third goal of the weekend. Dubuque responded immediately with Dante Josefsson-Westling's 16th goal of the season before the same power play expired and Dubuque took a 3-1 lead into the second period.

After a scoreless second period, Green Bay cut the Dubuque lead back to one with a power-play goal from Geno Carcone at 6:33 of the third. The Fighting Saints nursed a one-goal lead following that goal, including through a penalty kill at the halfway point of the period.

Dubuque finished the night with three penalty kills on four chances and goaltender Vojtěch Hambálek made 22 saves in his 26th win of the season. Josefsson-Westling scored the Saints' lone power-play goal on four chances in the win.

The sweep helped the Saints hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference as Dubuque holds a three-point lead over Cedar Rapids and a four-point lead over Green Bay to end Saturday.

The Saints visit the Fargo Force for a weekend series on their final road trip of the regular season next weekend.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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