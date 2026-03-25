Weekend Preview: October 26-29

Published on March 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (16-36-3-2) vs. SIOUX FALLS (41-15-2-0) Thursday, Mar. 26, 7:05 p.m. CST

@ WATERLOO (15-38-2-2) Friday, Mar. 27, 6:35 p.m. CST

vs. LINCOLN (27-25-4-1) Sunday, Mar. 29, 5:05 PM CST

Lancers Prep For A 3-Game Week In 4 Nights: The Omaha Lancers open the week on Thursday night at home against a white-hot Sioux Falls Stampede club... The Lancers will then travel to northeast Iowa to take on the Waterloo Black Hawks... Finally, the Lancers return home for a Sunday evening matchup with their arch-rival Lincoln Stars... The Sioux Falls Stampede are currently riding a nine-game win streak after sweeping their arch-rival Sioux City Musketeers last weekend, defeating the Muskies by a combined score of 12-2 in two games... The Waterloo Black Hawks are coming off a weekend split with the U-18s and the Lincoln Stars are coming off a bye week...

Lancers' Offense Has Found A Rhythm: The Omaha Lancers exploded offensively last weekend against the U-17s in back-to-back nights... The Lancers outscored their opponent 15-2 over a two-game sweep at home... The Lancers' 15 goals in two nights were the first time Omaha had scored that many since Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 1999, when the Lancers defeated the Rochester Mustangs 3-1, and defeated the St. Paul Vulcans 12-1... In the 10-0 drubbing of the U-17s on Saturday night, the Lancers had three players record multi-goal nights, courtesy of Yegor Kim, Kole Hyles and Ryan Aaronson (who scored the hat trick) ... That is the first time that has happened for the Lancers since Nov. 26, 2014, in a 10-4 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks... Anthony Angello, Nick Rivera, and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson (who scored the hat trick) all scored multiple goals in that game... Angello and Forsbacka-Karlsson would both go on to play in several NHL games...

Lancers' Onslaught Of Goals In March: The Omaha Lancers have racked up 37 goals over eight games in March, averaging a whopping 4.63 goals per game in that span... Prior to March, the Lancers had scored exactly the same number of goals over the first 19 games following the holiday break... Going into March, October was the highest-scoring month for Omaha with 27 tallies... The Lancers are well on pace to hit the 40-goal mark during March, which would be the first time in exactly two years since scoring exactly 40 goals in March 2024... If the Lancers hit the 50-goal mark before March concludes, it will be the first time since February 2020 that they have achieved that feat...

Lancers Hope To Humble A Trendy Sioux Falls Team: The Stampede hold the top spot in the Western Conference with a nine-point advantage on Fargo... They are also just three points back of Youngstown for the Anderson Cup... Sioux Falls comes into this week with 77 first-period goals and 90 third-period goals, each of which are a league best... The Stampede are also atop the league in most empty-net tallies with 22... Youngstown has the second-most empty-net goals with 15... The Lancers are 66-17-5-4 all-time when out-shooting Sioux Falls in a single game but have been outshot in all seven meetings this season... The Lancers are 19-10-1-2 all-time against the 'Herd in March...

Lancers Look To Keep The Waterloo Black Hawks Contained: The Black Hawks enter the weekend in last place in the Western Conference and with a 3-20-1-1 record since Jan. 16... Waterloo has given up 23 empty net goals, which is the most in the USHL... The Lancers have scored a power-play goal in each of their three previous meetings with the 'Hawks this season to help Omaha go 2-1 in the season series so far... Omaha is 12-5-0-0 all-time against Waterloo in March... The Lancers currently average 4.33 goals per game head-to-head with the Black Hawks this season, which is on track to be the highest goals-per-game total in a single season head-to-head series between the two teams since the 2020-21 campaign...

Lancers Resume The I-80 Rivalry In Another Sunday Matchup: The Lancers and the Stars are set to meet for the seventh time this season as both teams wrap up a three-game weekend... Omaha and Lincoln have gone to overtime in four of their prior six meetings this season, but Lincoln has taken five-of-six meetings... In the Lancers' 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars Mar. 15 they scored their most goals in a single game against Lincoln since Apr. 16, 2021... Omaha came back from three different deficits in the loss and twice scored less than a minute after Lincoln did... All-time, the Lancers and Stars have gone to overtime 41 times in regular season play... Lincoln is tied for third in the Western Conference and hosts Chicago Friday and Saturday before playing Omaha...

Lancers To Watch: Yegor Kim continues to be red-hot for the Lancers... Kim has accounted for 11 points (4+7) over the last five games... Another forward who has turned a corner as of late is Ryan Aaronson... Aaronson has found the back of the net six times over the last seven games, including his hat trick last Saturday night against the U-17s... Netminder Nils Maurins has also been stellar in net for the 'Orange and Black' as of late... The Latvia native recorded his 4th shutout Saturday, which also accounts for all of the Lancer shutouts this season...

Stampede Players To Watch: Brent Solomon has accounted for 9 points (4+5) against Omaha this season... The Detroit Red Wings draft pick has 6 points (4+2) over his last four games and is fourth in the USHL with 200 shots... Ryder Betzold has 9 points (2+7) over the last five games played... The Arizona State commit has 40 points (15+25) this season...

Black Hawks To Watch: Cullen Emery is currently riding a four-game point streak with 7 points (1+6) over those games... Netminder Dane Callaway is tied for ninth in the USHL with 13 games of a .900 save percentage or better... Ty Mason opened the season with 18 goals over his first 32 games but only has six goals over his last 22 games...

Stars To Watch: Forward Kade Kohanski has been as much of a pest to Omaha this season as anyone... The UMD commit has registered 11 points (5+6), including two overtime goals against the Lancers this season... Nikolas Young has also recorded at least one point in every game against Omaha this season... The Lawton, New York native scored in the latest I-80 Rivalry matchup and has 9 points (2+7) against the Lancers this season...







United States Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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