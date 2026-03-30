Lancers Tender Lynn

Published on March 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers announced Monday that they have signed Matty Lynn to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Lynn, 15, spent the 2025-26 season with Bishop Kearney Selects 15U AAA in Rochester, N.Y. and has 57 points (22+35) over 56 games. He scored the game-winning goal on Saturday to help lead Bishop Kearney to the USA Hockey Tier I 150 Championship.

"I am honored and excited to be able to join a great organization and team," Lynn said. "I can't wait to get started and be part of the Lancers."

Lynn is a 2010-born forward from Collegeville, Pa. He stands 5-for-11 and weighs 179 pounds. This is his second year with the Bishop Kearney AAA program after recording 114 points (59+55) over 52 games with the 14U AAA team last season.

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Lancers forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"Matty is the type of player that plays the whole game," Lancers general manager Marc Fritsche said. "He is good in all three zones and all situations. Power play, penalty kill, takes important draws; he does it all. We are excited for him to be a Lancer for years to come.

The Lancers wrap up the regular season this coming weekend when they host the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. before traveling to Lincoln the next day for a 6:05 p.m. matchup. Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased at lancers.com







United States Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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