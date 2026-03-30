Omaha Lancers Tender Matty Lynn

Published on March 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Omaha Lancers have signed Matty Lynn, a 5'11", 179-pound forward from the Bishop Kearney Selects to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Lynn had 22 goals and 35 assists in 56 games at 15U AAA last season and four goals and eight assists in the Northeast Pack 15U league. He had five points through six games in a run at the 2026 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championship, scoring the game-winning goal to secure the USA Hockey Tier I 150 title.

Last year, the Collegeville, Pa. native led the 14U BK Selects in scoring with 59 goals and 55 assists through 52 games. He played youth hockey with the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers.

"I am honored and excited to be able to join a great organization and team," Lynn said. "I can't wait to get started and be part of the Lancers."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Lancers forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"Matty is the type of player that plays the whole game," Lancers General Manager Marc Fritsche said. "He is good in all three zones and all situations. Power play, penalty kill, takes important draws; he does it all. We are excited for him to be a Lancer for years to come."

Lynn is the seventh USHL player to sign a tender this season, joining Dominik Bednar (Sioux City Musketeers), Zaac Charbonneau (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Dominik Stefan Domonkos (Tri-City Storm), Liam Fournier (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Blake Wilichoski (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), and Chris Pinko (Des Moines Buccaneers).







United States Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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