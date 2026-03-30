Kevin Reidler Inks Entry-Level Contract with Senators

Published on March 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Former Fighting Saints goaltender Kevin Reidler has signed an entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators and has been assigned to the club's AHL affiliate, Belleville.

Reidler was drafted by Ottawa in the 5th Round (151st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, before joining the Saints for the 2023-24 season. With Dubuque, Reidler won 27 of his 39 games and helped the team to a 2024 Clark Cup Final appearance.

"Kevin is a goalie with an elite work-ethic combined both on and off the ice," said Saints Goaltending Coach Pete Samargia. "His ability to compete day in and day out, and his openness to develop his craft, makes me believe that he is going to have a long pro career.

Reidler logged a .902 save percentage in his 39 regular-season games for the Saints before recording a .934 save percentage over 11 playoff games.

Following his career in Dubuque, Reidler joined the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he recorded a .920 save percentage in eight games last season. This season, Reidler joined Penn State and played in 18 games for the Nittany Lions with a .901 save percentage.

Reidler joins Noah Powell (PHI) and Juraj Pekarcik (STL) as players from the 2023-24 Eastern Conference Championship roster to sign professional contracts.

The goaltender's two-year contract will officially begin with the 2026-27 season and Reidler will report to Belleville (AHL) to finish the 2025-26 campaign.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.