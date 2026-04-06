The Power Kill: A Saints Staple

Published on April 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







The Saints finished the regular season with the fifth-best penalty kill in the league, and while the penalty kill's main job is to defend, it provided so much more this regular season.

The Saints penalty kill stopped opposing power plays at an 81.5% clip this regular season and tied for the league lead with 10 shorthanded goals.

In the Fighting Saints' room, the team wants the penalty kill to be an advantage. That's why they refer to it as the Power Kill.

"We want our Power Kill to play gritty," said penalty kill coach Jacob Semik. "We wanted to do something that tips the scales our way and think of a kill the same way as if the team is playing 6-on-5 with an empty net. The term is all mentality based. We want to control what we can control and tilt the ice the Fighting Saints' way."

The Power Kill is something the team uses as a mantra to gain momentum, using the mentality that being on the penalty kill is not a disadvantage.

"I inherited the Power Kill term from current Vegas Golden Knights' Scout Alex Kromm," Semik said of the former Fighting Saints assistant coach (2023-24). We had a lot of returning players and, essentially, it is just about showcasing the PK. I think it is just something that unites us."

"We have a little thing we do in the locker room where we have our goals on the wall to visualize what we want to do with the man down. It gets the boys fired up to go out and kill. It's not obviously as desirable of a role as the power play, so we find ways to keep it fun and engaging."

Forward Dante Josefsson-Westling (Niagara/Danderyd, Sweden) led the way on the penalty kill, netting four shorthanded goals.

Josefsson-Westling tied for the team record in shorthanded goals in a single-season with former Fighting Saints Zemgus Girgensons (2010-11), Seamus Malone (2013-14) and Colin Theisen (2016-17).

He tied for the league lead with his four shorthanded goals and led the USHL with six shorthanded points. The Niagara commit finished the season with 17 goals and 18 assists and gets strong accolades from Semik.

"Dante has done an incredible job getting used to the USHL," Semik said. "His biggest gift is making reads and making plays. This year, we give him the autonomy to do what he feels is the right play at that moment. He has done a great job of balancing reads and knowing our style of play. It's been awesome."

Josefsson-Westling believes that the most important thing during a penalty kill is to have confidence and bring a spark to the Fighting Saints bench.

"I think it is very important to get the team going," Josefsson-Westling said." Shutting down a power play brings a ton of momentum to the team and, of course, scoring on the penalty kill can bring so much energy to the bench. It is perfect."

Following five seasons in Sweden, the 6-foot-2 forward has made an impact in the USHL after moving to the United States.

"In Sweden, I skated on the power play and all that, I came to a team that is stacked and the penalty kill ended up to be one of my main roles over the years. Since moving to Dubuque, I have learned a lot about playing on the penalty kill. I have learned so much from Coach Semik and Sam Graham. "Evan [Dixon] has been a huge help as well." Josefsson-Westling added.

Josefsson-Westling, Semik and the rest of the Fighting Saints earned a bye in the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs and will open the Conference Semifinals at home after the conclusion of the first round.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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