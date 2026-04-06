Tylec, Orrey, Lendak Named USHL Players of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Owen Tylec, Keaton Orrey, and Alan Lendak of the Des Moines Buccaneers have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) players of the week for games played on or between Monday, March 30, and Sunday, April 5.

Top performances from the Buccaneers enabled them to go 3-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) and secure home-ice advantage for the Clark Cup Playoffs, which begin Thursday, April 9.

Owen Tylec, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

Led USHL skaters in goals scored last week with five goals in three games.

Scored the go-ahead goal and game-winning goal in Des Moines' 4-3 win against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Tuesday.

Scored twice for the second straight game, registering the game-winning goal again in the Buccaneers' 4-2 win against the Lincoln Stars on Friday.

Tallied the game's first goal in Des Moines' 6-2 win against Sioux City on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with 15 shots and a +2 rating.

Keaton Orrey, D, Des Moines Buccaneers

NCAA Commitment: Miami University

Led USHL defensemen in scoring with teammate Ryland Randle.

Notched an assist in Des Moines' 4-3 win at Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

Scored the Buccaneers' first goal of the game in their 4-2 victory at Lincoln on Friday, then assisted on the game's first goal and scored the game-winner in Des Moines' 6-2 win against Sioux City on Saturday.

Finished with seven shots and a +1 rating.

Alan Lendak, G, Des Moines Buccaneers

Went 3-0-0-0 on the week with a 2.37 goals against average and a .915 save percentage, ranking second-best among USHL goalies with more than 120 minutes played.

Turned aside 27 of 30 shots against the Stampede on Tuesday, 29 stops on 31 shots against the Stars on Friday, and 19 of 21 shots against the Musketeers on Saturday.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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