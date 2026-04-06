Clark Cup Playoffs First Round Preview: #5 Muskegon Visits #4 Cedar Rapids

Published on April 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - After closing out the regular season in Dubuque last weekend, the Muskegon Lumberjacks return to the Hawk eye State as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference for a first-round match up with the #4-seeded Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

The best-of-three series will be held at ImOn Ice Arena and marks the second consecutive season these teams have met in the opening round of the playoffs. Last year, the Lumberjacks defeated the RoughRiders in three games at Trinity Health Arena on their way to capturing the Clark Cup Championship.

First Round Preview: Goldfish Memory. Attack Like a Shark

There's no time to dwell on the regular season once the playoffs begin. Whether a team surged down the stretch like Cedar Rapids or limped into the postseason like the Lumberjacks, none of it carries weight when the puck drops.

For Muskegon, the playoffs offer a chance to turn the page on a challenging second half. Before the USHL's holiday break, the Jacks were dominant at 20-7-0-0, including an impressive 14-1-0-0 record at home. After the break, however, consistency became an issue, particularly at Trinity Health Arena, where they went 5-9-1-1. One encouraging sign: Muskegon found more stability on the road, posting an 11-8-0-0 record in the second half. As the #5 seed, they'll need to lean on that road success throughout the postseason.

Cedar Rapids, meanwhile, enters the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the league. Since March 1, the RoughRiders have dropped just two of their final 13 games. While their success has come in waves, going 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 home games after a 4-4-1-1 stretch prior, they have shown the ability to build momentum. If that carries over, Cedar Rapids has the potential to make a deep run toward the Clark Cup Final.

In the regular season series, the RoughRiders took three of four match ups. The first two came in Cedar Rapids, starting with a 6-2 win on November 21st, where they had a relentless attack forcing Carl Axelsson to face a season-high 47 shots. The following night, Cedar Rapids earned a 5-4 victory despite Muskegon jumping out to a 4-0 lead early, with Will Keane facing 38 shots.

Back in Muskegon, the Lumberjacks responded with a 3-2 shootout win on January 2nd, out shooting Cedar Rapids 43-33 in a high-paced game. However, the RoughRiders closed the season series the next night with a 4-2 win, using a three-goal third period, including an empty-netter to seal it.

For the Lumberjacks, success in this series starts in their own end. Their lone win against Cedar Rapids came in the only game they controlled the shot count. A strong start will also be critical. Game 1 sets the tone not just for the series, but potentially the entire playoff run.

Keys to the Series for Muskegon:

Limit the offense - Muskegon's only win in the season series came when they won the shot battle. Controlling chances and limiting Cedar Rapids' attack will be essential.

Start fast - The playoffs are a clean slate. A strong opening can help the Jacks shake off their late season struggles and establish momentum early.

Keep it loose - Muskegon plays its best hockey when it's confident and having fun. Staying composed and not letting the moment feel too big will be key to success.

Over the Airwaves

FloHockey is the official live stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Follow along all season long on FloHockey, or with a free internet radio feed available on Mixlr and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network, with Voice of the Jacks, Ezra Gennello.

Thirty minutes to puck drop every game day, tune into the Pregame Show on Facebook Live. New for this season, the whole pregame show will be available on FloHockey before all Lumberjacks home games.

First Round Schedule

Game One | Fri. April 10 | 8:05 am ET | ImOn Ice Arena | Cedar Rapids, IA

Game Two | Sat. April 11 | 8:05 pm ET | ImOn Ice Arena | Cedar Rapids, IA

Game Three | Sun. April 12 | 5:05 pm ET | ImOn Ice Arena | Cedar Rapids, IA

*If Necessary







United States Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.