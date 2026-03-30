Davis, Olson, Henriquez Named Players of the Week

Published on March 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Connor Davis, Darik Olson, and Leo Henriquez have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) players of the week for games played on or between Monday, March 23, and Sunday, March 29.

Connor Davis, F, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

NCAA Commitment: Northeastern University

Recorded three consecutive multi-point games and led all USHL skaters last week with eight points in three games, helping the RoughRiders push their winning streak to nine games. Cedar Rapids has points in 17 straight games, dating back to Feb. 14.

Scored and had a pair of assists in Cedar Rapids' 6-1 win against Des Moines on Wednesday.

Recorded two goals and one assist in the RoughRiders' 4-1 win against Des Moines on Friday.

Picked up a goal and one assist in Cedar Rapids' 5-2 win at Waterloo on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with 10 shots and a +4 rating. He has nine goals and 11 assists through 11 games in March, registering a point in nine of those outings.

Darik Olson, D, Sioux City Musketeers

Earned two goals and two assists, tying for the scoring lead among USHL defensemen last week.

Scored a goal and had an assist in Sioux City's 4-1 win against Fargo on Wednesday.

Recorded an assist in the Musketeers' 5-2 loss to Madison on Friday, then scored the following night as Sioux City defeated the Capitols 7-4.

Finished with nine shots and a +2 rating.

Leo Henriquez, G, Green Bay Gamblers

NCAA Commitment: University of New Hampshire

Went 2-0-0-0 on the weekend with a 2.00 goals against average and a .935 save percentage, both second-best among USHL goalies with more than 120 minutes played.

Turned aside 33 of 35 shots against the Storm on Friday and made 25 stops on 37 shots on Saturday in a pair of 5-2 wins for the Gamblers.

Leads the USHL this season with a .920 save percentage and has a 2.26 goals-against average, second-best among goalies in the league.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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