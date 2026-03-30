Darik Olson Nabs Weekly Award for Second Time this Season

Published on March 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - Today Sioux City Musketeers announced that defenseman, Darik Olson has been named the USHL Defenseman of the Week.

This is the second time this season Olson has nabbed league defenseman of the week honors.

During a busy week for the Musketeers that included four games over five days. Olson scored a pair of goals and dished out a pair of assists while netting a +2 margin.

A mid-season addition, Olson joined the Musketeers in late December. In 30 games he has thirteen points with eight goals and five assists with a +4 margin.

The Duluth, Minnesota native joined the Musketeers after playing 22 games for the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL. He collected thirteen points with six goals and seven assists.

The two previous seasons prior to playing junior hockey, Olson suited up for Northstar Christian Academy 18U AAA. In 103 total games across those two seasons, he has 26 goals and 51 assists for 77 total points.

Olson is currently uncommitted to play collegiately.

Olson and the Musketeers have secured a postseason bid for the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs and have secured home ice advantage in the first round best of three series. Sioux City will wrap up their regular season this Friday and Saturday with matchups against Omaha and Des Moines.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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