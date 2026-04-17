Know Before You Go: Fargo - Scheels Arena
Published on April 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers News Release
Game One - Saturday, April 18th @ 6:05 pm
$10 Adult Tickets | $5 Student Tickets (13 - College) | FREE for Kids 12 & Under (only available at the box office)
Light Up Playoff Rally Towel Giveaway courtesy of Coors Light & the Fargo Force for the first 2,000 fans!
2 for 1 Coors Light at every Fargo Force home playoff game ALL GAME LONG!
Game Two - Sunday April 19th @ 5:05 pm
$10 Adult Tickets | $5 Student Tickets (13 - College) | FREE for Kids 12 & Under (only available at the box office)
2 for 1 Coors Light at every Fargo Force home playoff game ALL GAME LONG!
WHERE SHOULD MUSKETEERS FANS SIT
The sections behind our bench on Saturday night is completely sold out. However sections 102-108 at Scheels Arena are wrapped around the zone where the Musketeers will attack twice during the game.
HOW TO GET TICKETS
You can get tickets online through Ticketmaster or by calling (701) 364 -3672. The Force box office is open 10am - 5pm Monday through Friday.
United States Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Know Before You Go: Fargo - Scheels Arena - Sioux City Musketeers
- Fighting Five: Saints Open Conference Semis against Lumberjacks - Dubuque Fighting Saints
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