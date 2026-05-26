Sioux City Musketeers Extend Head Coach Jason Kersner Through 2028-29 Season

Published on May 26, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - Today, the Sioux City Musketeers announced that head coach Jason Kersner has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2028-29 season.

Kersner has spent the last four seasons behind the bench as head coach of the Musketeers. During that span, he has compiled a 124-100-24 record and a .548 winning percentage. His 124 wins rank third-most by a Musketeers head coach through their first four seasons, trailing only Dave Siciliano and Jay Varady.

"I'm extremely grateful to continue leading the Sioux City Musketeers and want to thank Doc, Lloyd, Travis, and Sean for their trust, support, and belief in our vision for this organization," said Kersner. "I'm fortunate to work alongside outstanding people every day, and most importantly, I want to thank every player who has worn the Musketeers jersey during my time here. The culture of this program is built by the people inside the locker room and their commitment to pushing through adversity together.

"Sioux City is a special hockey town with passionate fans, proud alumni, and a deep sense of pride that comes with representing this organization," he added. "I'm proud to be a Musketeer and excited to continue this journey with our staff and players as we keep chasing something bigger than ourselves."

The Musketeers have enjoyed sustained success under Kersner's leadership. He is the first Sioux City head coach since Dave Siciliano to guide the team to the Clark Cup Playoffs in each of his first four seasons behind the bench. Over the last three playoff appearances, the Musketeers are one of only three USHL franchises to win a postseason series.

Kersner's coaching style has helped establish the Musketeers as one of the top offensive teams in the USHL Western Conference. Sioux City has ranked among the top three in goals scored in the conference in each of the last three seasons and has averaged 3.6 goals per game during that stretch, the second-highest mark in the west. A major factor in that success has been the team's power play, which ranks first in the Western Conference since Kersner took over at 24.4%.

The Musketeers have also become a dangerous team while shorthanded, leading the conference with 32 shorthanded goals over the past four seasons. During that same span, Sioux City has posted an 80.1% penalty kill percentage, ranking third in the USHL and second in the Western Conference.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

Sioux City Musketeers Extend Head Coach Jason Kersner Through 2028-29 Season - Sioux City Musketeers

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