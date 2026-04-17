Pelletier, Seelinger, Simpson Named Player of the Year Finalists

Published on April 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Alex Pelletier (Lincoln Stars), Cooper Simpson (Youngstown Phantoms), and Ryan Seelinger (Des Moines Buccaneers) have been named finalists for United States Hockey League (USHL) Player of the Year, the league announced on Friday.

The award winner will be announced on Wednesday, April 22. The finalists were nominated and voted upon by team general managers. All three players were also selected as finalists for USHL Forward of the Year.

Alex Pelletier, F, Lincoln Stars

Pelletier delivered one of the top offensive seasons in the USHL, tallying 48 goals and 37 assists in 59 games to rank among the league leaders in scoring. His 48-goal season tied Matt Coronato (Chicago Steel: 2020-21) for the second-most in USHL Tier-1 history. The Boston College commit and West Hartford, Conn. native averaged 1.44 points per game, most among skaters who played the full USHL season, his 270 shots led the league by a wide margin, and his +17 rating was second-best among Stars forwards.

Ryan Seelinger, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

Seelinger followed up a strong rookie campaign with a breakout 2025-26 season, recording 68 points in 61 games to lead Des Moines in scoring. He finished the season tied for fifth in USHL scoring and sixth in goals, scoring 31 goals. After posting 33 points in 62 games last season, the Miami commit and Downers Grove, Ill. native took a major step forward offensively, more than doubling his point total and averaging 1.11 points per game. His +26 rating was among the top 10 in the league.

Cooper Simpson, F, Youngstown Phantoms

Simpson led Youngstown with a standout offensive season, finishing second in the USHL and leading the Phantoms in scoring, recording 74 points (34 goals, 40 assists) in 61 games. Of his 74 points, 38 came on the Phantoms' second-ranked power play that clicked at 27.6%. After appearing in nine USHL games the previous season, the North Dakota commit made an immediate impact in a full-time role, helping power the Phantoms to an Anderson Cup-winning campaign. Simpson, a Bruins prospect and Shakopee, Minn. native averaged 1.21 points per game, showcasing a strong combination of scoring touch and playmaking ability.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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