Comeback Falls Short, Phantoms Drop Game 1

Published on April 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms battle the Madison Capitols

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms battle the Madison Capitols(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - The Youngstown Phantoms threw everything they could at the opposing net the final 40 minutes, but a pair of goals from Tyden Bergeson and 32 saves from Caleb Heil lifted the Madison Capitols to a 2-1 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

"It was a tight checking game; playoff hockey," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "I thought we started a little slow. You have to have better starts than that obviously. I thought in the second and third we were much better. Their goalie made some big saves. It's a series for a reason. We just have to come out tomorrow and do our job."

Madison scored on their second shot of the game, 6:24 into the first, to open the scoring. Bergeson ripped a wrister from outside the left dot past Tobias Trejbal and into the blocker-side top corner. The first period marker held up until 8:46 of the third period when Bergeson converted on a breakaway for his second of the game, lifting a backhander past an outstretched Trejbal.

Youngstown brought Trejbal to the bench for the extra attacker at 17:27, but before the extra forward could even join the play, the Phantoms were on the board. Jack Willson 's shot from the right point was redirected by Cooper Simpson and stopped by Heil, but settled behind him in the blue paint. Simpson was pushed from behind into Heil, causing the puck to cross the goal line. Madison challenged for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld, trimming the Capitols lead to 2-1. Youngstown got Trejbal back to the bench for the final 1:54 of regulation, but could not find an equalizer. The Phantoms outshot Madison 25-9 over the final two periods of regulation.

Trejbal stopped 15 of 17 in the hard luck loss. Heil stopped 32 of 33 and has now stopped 93 of 96 through the first three playoff games while sporting a 3-0 record and a 0.99 goals-against average.

Youngstown and Madison continue their series with Game 2 Saturday night at the Covelli Centre with a 6:05pm puck drop before the best-of-five series shifts to Wisconsin.

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots - 33

Saves - 15

Power Play - 0/2

Penalty Kill - 2/2

Goals - Simpson

Assists - Jardine, Willson

BY MATTHEW LIPCSAK

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Youngstown Phantoms battle the Madison Capitols

(Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)







United States Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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