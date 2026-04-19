Butella Sinks Phantoms in Overtime

Published on April 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms battle the Madison Capitols

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms battle the Madison Capitols(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - It took 77-plus minutes of hockey before a goal was scored in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinal, but unfortunately for the Youngstown Phantoms, if was Madison's Eero Butella lighting the lamp, lifting the visitors to a 1-0 overtime win Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. Madison now leads the best-of-five series two-games-to-none.

Youngstown carried their dominant play from Friday night into Saturday's game, outshooting Madison in every period of the game for a 40-14 edge on the night. The Phantoms were dictating pace and play throughout the evening, but Caleb Heil continued his brick-wall impression, having now stopped 72-of-73 shots against Youngstown through the first two games of this series.

Dexter Brooks made a game saving play for Madison late in the third period, as a Matouš Kucharčík shot leaked through Heil, but Brooks swept it away from the goal line as it was rolling through the blue paint. Youngstown had another good look early in overtime, but a Richard Žemlička shot went off the crossbar.

With just under three minutes remaining in the first overtime, Madison was working in the offensive zone when a pass came to Butella in the left circle. Butella's shot was blocked by a Phantom stick, but as it arced through the air, it came down over the shoulder of Tobias Trejbal and into the Phantoms' net at 17:06 to give Madison the win.

The Phantoms will try to stave off elimination next Friday and Saturday night in Madison, as the series shifts to Wisconsin.

BY THE NUMBERS

Shots - 40

Saves - 13

Power Play - 0/2

Penalty Kill - 2/2

Box Score - https://ushl.com/ht/#/game-summary/13002

BY MATTHEW LIPCSAK

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Youngstown Phantoms battle the Madison Capitols

(Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)







United States Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2026

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