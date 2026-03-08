Phantoms Fall, 3-2, in Shootout

Youngstown Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward, Evan Jardine, Lenny Boos, and Ryan Rucinski on game night

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO - The Youngstown Phantoms (37-13-3-2, 79 points) saw their 2-0 first period lead evaporate, but still managed to earn a point, falling to the Madison Capitols 3-2 after Madison won the shootout 2-0 Saturday night at the Covelli Centre.

"I thought we were really good. We were on our toes; I liked our process," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "Our details were good."

Youngstown opened the scoring just past the halfway point of the first period. Jakub Heš made a high-effort play to poke the puck to Jack Willson at the left point. Willson quickly fired to the right point for Cal Huston. Huston eyed the cage and snapped a wrister past Caleb Heil at 11:10 for his second of the season. Evan Jardine put home a rebound at 16:00 for his 22nd of the season, doubling the Phantoms advantage.

Madison took advantage of a lucky bounce early in the second period to get on the board. John Stout 's one-timer from center point hit Eero Butella and ricocheted past Owen Lepak just 1:10 into the period to cut the lead in half. Later in the period, it was Stout again, this time blasting a one-timer from the top of the right circle past Lepak at 12:53 for his second power play goal of the weekend and a tie game.

All was quiet until the shootout, as Heil kept Youngstown off the board, stopping the final 18 shots he saw after the Jardine goal, as well as both shooters in the shootout. Lepak stopped 9-of-11 during the game, but allowed goals to Stout and Butella during the skills competition, giving Madison the extra point.

Youngstown will conclude the home portion of their 2025-26 schedule next weekend with a pair of games against the Dubuque Fighting Saints before starting a season-ending five-game road trip.

