Saints' Win Streak Ends at Three in Loss to Steel

Published on March 7, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (33-16-3-0, 69 pts) fell 5-1 to the Chicago Steel (24-20-6-2, 56 pts) on Saturday night.

Late in the second period of a 1-0 game, the Chicago Steel added two more goals in 38 seconds to extend a lead to 3-0. Jackson Crowder scored the first goal for Chicago just 53 seconds into the second before he helped set up Luke Goukler's goal at 15:36 to go ahead by two.

Timo Kazda added to the Chicago lead less than a minute later, finishing the second-period onslaught of transition goals by the Steel.

In the third, Crowder scored his second goal of the game just 1:51 in to put Chicago ahead by four.

Dubuque's lone goal came with 4:05 remaining as Joseph Covelluzzi scored the first of his USHL career on a redirect in front from Luke Brierley and Lincoln Krizizke.

The Saints did not take a penalty on Saturday night, but could not convert on either of their two power plays. Dubuque hit three posts in the loss and mustered just 23 shots on goal.

Dubuque's magic number to clinch a playoff spot remains at seven after the loss as the Saints prepare for a road trip to Youngstown next weekend.







