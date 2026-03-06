A True Fighting Saint: Michael Barron's Path to Saints History

Published on March 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Fighting Saints assistant captain Michael Barron entered his third season in Dubuque as one of the most productive players in team history. In 2025-26, the forward's leadership and on-ice production have cemented his legacy in Dubuque hockey history. Most recently, the 5-foot-6 forward tallied a goal and two assists in a sweep over the Waterloo Black Hawks to etch himself into third place on the all-time Tier-I point list for the Fighting Saints.

"This year has been great," Barron said. "If you asked me last season that I would be coming back for year three, I would tell you that it sounds crazy. Coming back and collecting all of these accomplishments has built my confidence."

The forward was drafted in the 4th Round of the Phase I USHL Draft in 2022, and hasn't looked back. In his Dubuque career, Barron has tallied 133 points (52g/81a) in 179 games wearing a Saints sweater.

He registered his first junior point against the USA NTDP team on September 23, 2023. As a rookie in 2023-24, he notched 15 goals and 20 assists in 61 games played. Prior to that, he suited up for seven games as an affiliate player for the Fighting Saints. Barron paved a path throughout the 2024-25 season to reach 50 total points. He completed the feat in an October 19, 2024 contest against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

This season, the forward continued up the rankings, becoming the 10th Fighting Saint to reach the 100-point milestone for his career. Once again, Barron did it against the Buccaneers with an assist on November 26, 2025.

He registered his first-career hat trick and climbed to the top-five of the Saints' Tier-I point list in a series against the Lincoln Stars on December 12-13, 2025. Barron set a career-high with five points on December 12 and added two points the next night to finish a seven-point weekend.

Barron's 133 points sit behind the franchise-leader Stephen Halliday (181 points/Ohio State/Ottawa) and Shane Sooth (144 points/Northern Michigan '17). In Barron's next game, he will pass Sooth for fourth all-time in games played in Tier-I team history with 180.

"Michael is a Fighting Saint type of player," Head Coach Evan Dixon said. He has been the epitome of what we value when we are believing in the process."

The Canton, Mich., native played three seasons of AAA hockey with Victory Honda and Compuware before starting his journey in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with Dubuque. Barron began as an affiliate player in 2022-23, playing in seven games before becoming a full-time Saint the next season in 2023-24 and winning an Eastern Conference title.

Following the 2025-26 campaign, he plans to play NCAA Division-I hockey at Arizona State. The milestone with Dubuque didn't come easy as Barron dealt with not making multiple teams throughout his hockey career.

"My hockey career was perfect in the end, but didn't always go as planned," Barron said. "I grew up playing for Victory Honda and then transitioned to Compuware. My dream growing up was to always make the NTDP team, when that didn't happen I knew I wanted to play juniors. During my first year, I did not make the team so I stayed back and played U16s. This organization has been a blessing for me. They have helped me develop confidence since being drafted and brought me up to the USHL from the U16 level."

Throughout his career, Barron was repeatedly told that he wouldn't make it to the highest levels like the USHL.

"A lot of people didn't think I was going to make the teams I had tried out for, whether it was in Dubuque, Ann Arbor or Plymouth," Barron said. "Critics only fueled me and made me want to carve out my own path while proving myself to the doubters."

Barron credits his athletic versatility for his growth and development in hockey, proving himself at the highest levels.

"I played multiple sports unlike other guys who have only specialized in hockey," Barron said. "Growing up, the break from hockey was baseball. My buddies and I from hockey started a baseball team when we were nine years old and kept it going until we were about 15. I have been fortunate enough to stay in touch with a lot of those guys to this day back in Michigan. It is nice being in the Midwest close to home."

For Michael, hockey was a form of family bonding in the Barron household and this started at a young age.

"My dad coached D3 ACHA when I was growing up so we were always traveling," Barron said. "My little brother Blake has also been a big influence on me, we always were competitive growing up whether it is pregame talks or him sending me a chirp before a game to tell me what I need to do on the ice."

Dixon commended Barron for being a team-first guy. Dixon discussed how Barron was a player the organization scouted from the jump.

"He is a guy we lean on," Dixon said. "There is no moment too big for him. Each year he has taken a jump and continued to elevate his game. On and off the ice he brings it every day and leads by example. He has earned his respect in the room and has been a guy that is reliable."

Dixon has been pleased with the forward's work ethic and his will to get better every day.

"He is someone who is not afraid to get to work," Dixon said. When we took him on affiliate visits, our scouting staff did great work knowing that he was a guy we wanted to identify."

Barron, Dixon and the rest of the Fighting Saints will gear up for contests against the Des Moines Buccaneers (Mar. 6) and Chicago Steel (Mar. 7) this weekend.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2026

A True Fighting Saint: Michael Barron's Path to Saints History - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.