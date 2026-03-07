Saints Make More History in Win over Bucs

West Des Moines, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (33-15-3-0, 69 pts) skated to a history-making 5-1 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers (21-23-3-4, 49 pts) on Friday night.

In the third period, Colin Frank blasted a power-play one-timer to put the Saints ahead 4-0 and record his 100th career USHL point. The Ladera Ranch, California native became the 11th Fighting Saint to reach the century-mark for his career with the first of his two power-play goals on the night. He finished the night with three points for the Fighting Saints.

In the second period, the Fighting Saints extended their lead to 3-0 with their 10th shorthanded goal of the season by Dante Josefsson-Westling. The Swedish forward leads the team and is tied for the league-lead with four, and broke the franchise record for shorthanded goals in a season set in 2017-18. The shorthanded goal came on a five-minute major power play for Des Moines and it was the second shorthanded goal for Dubuque on a five-minute kill against Des Moines this season (Oct. 30).

Josefsson-Westling scored back-to-back goals in the game for the Saints after Masun Fleece opened the scoring with his 23rd goal of the season in the first period.

Goaltender Vojtěch Hambálek made 30 saves in his 24th win, helping the Saints to three successful penalty kills. Dubuque finished the season, killing all 17 Buccaneer power plays in the four-game season series that the Saints swept.

Des Moines' lone goal came on a shorthanded tally in the third period by Harper Searles, while the Saints scored twice on six power plays in the victory on Frank's two one-timers.

The Saints magic number to clinch a playoff spot dropped to seven on Friday as Dubuque has 11 games remaining. The Fighting Saints' magic number to clinch a seventh-straight Cowbell Cup is one point.

Dubuque returns to home ice on Saturday, taking on the Chicago Steel to finish the weekend and aim for a fourth-straight win.







