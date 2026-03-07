Hyles, Shakar Propel Lancers Past Force

Kole Hyles scored twice and Devin Shakar made 49 saves as the Omaha Lancers defeated the Fargo Force, 5-2, on Friday night at Scheels Arena.

Omaha (12-35-2-2) scored twice in each of the first two periods and never trailed in the weekend opener. The Lancers scored their first shorthanded goal of the season and added a four-on-four tally despite not having a power play. Their penalty kill finished the night 2-for-2.

Brady Arneson cashed in on a two-on-one rush with a shorthanded goal to start the scoring started 8:03 into the game. He intercepted a pass at the top of the near faceoff circle and carried the puck north on a two-on-one with Ryan Aaronson. Arneson entered on the left-wing side, delayed around a diving defender and wristed the puck in from between the circles for his eighth goal of the season. Arneson's 20th career shorthanded goal was also his first shorthanded tally in his four-season career.

Hyles roofed a shot top-left corner in the final minute of the first period during a four-on-four sequence to double up the Lancer lead. He carried the puck from his own zone all the way up ice, cut in on the right wing and let it rip from the base of the circle over the left shoulder of goaltender Ajay White with 39 seconds to go in the frame.

The Force made it a one-goal game 11:21 into the second period when Nick Kosiba found Luke McNamara all alone in front of the net with a pass from the far corner. The Lancers quickly responded when Lefty Markonidis scored his 10th goal of the season 1:54 later. Ryan Aaronson intercepted a clearing attempt and dropped the puck off to his left to Markonidis, who rifled his shot from the high slot in at the 13:15 mark to make it 3-1, Lancers.

Aaronson recorded a goal of his own at the 18:23 mark to cap a two-point night. He found the loose puck amidst a tie up in the left-wing circle and his shot just barely made it over the line at the near post for his ninth goal.

Cullen McCrate cut the deficit to two just 1:28 into the third but Shakar and the Lancers held the Force at bay despite Fargo recording its third consecutive 17-shot period and outshooting Omaha, 51-22. Hyles finished off his two-goal night with an empty-net tally with 2:27 remaining in regulation. He leads Omaha with 18 goals and recorded his second two-goal game of the season.

The Lancers wrap up the weekend against the Force Saturday night at 6:05. Omaha's next home game is Mar. 15 vs. Lincoln for Mental Health Awareness Night. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY.







