Weekend Preview: March 6-7

Published on March 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA (11-35-2-2) @ FARGO (31-14-3-2) Friday, Mar. 6, 7:05 PM CST Saturday, Mar. 7, 6:05 PM CST

Lancers Head Up I-29 For A Two-Game Weekend With The Fargo Force: The Omaha Lancers are coming off a rough three-game weekend after falling at Des Moines Friday night followed up with a pair of losses at home to... Meanwhile, the Fargo Force clinched a playoff spot last weekend after completing a weekend series sweep of the Sioux City Musketeers Friday and Saturday...

Lancers' PK Continues To Be An Issue: The Lancers enter this week with a PK that continues to be reeling... The Lancers' PK has held their opponent(s) scoreless on the powerplay over the course of a weekend just twice this season... The last time the Lancers held off their opponent on the power play for the entire weekend was back on November 7th and 8th in a pair of road games against the Chicago Steel... The Lancers are also the only team in the league that has yet to score a shorthanded goal this season...

Lancers' Offense Trying To Find Consistency: It's no secret that the Lancers have struggled since their return from Christmas break... One of the contributing factors to that has been their lack of offense... The Lancers have not exceeded the 3-goal mark since their first game back from Christmas break, back on December 27th against the Lincoln Stars... Meanwhile, their opponents have exceeded 3 goals in that same span in 14 of the 20 games played since December 27th... Over the past 20 games, the Lancers have been shut out 4 times...

Lancers Set To Meet The Fargo Force For The Final Two Times This Season: The Fargo Force are tied for 2nd in the USHL with 25 goals scored by their d-men. Conversely, Fargo is also second in the league in goals against to opposing d-men (14) ... Fargo has given up just 33 first-period goals so far this season, which is a league best... Meanwhile, the Lancers have scored just 27 first-period goals, which is the fewest in the league... The Lancers have not had a multi-goal first period since December 10th... The Lancers have also not scored multiple times in the opening period in a true road game this season... Fargo has surrendered the second-most empty-net goals with 12, second only to Waterloo, which has given up 22...

Lancers To Watch: Artem Prima has continued to look the part for Omaha in the early going of his Lancer career... The Russian-born rookie forward netted his second goal in 5 games Sunday evening against Muskegon... Charlie Vig is currently riding a 5-game scoreless drought; however, the Bemidji State commit has gone on such a streak twice before, but had never gone longer than 5 games without scoring at least one point...

Force Players To Watch: Fargo goaltender Ajay White is tied atop the league with Sioux Falls' Linards Feldbergs with 25 games this season in which White has registered a .900 save percentage or better... Since his acquisition from the Chicago Steel in late January, Kolin Sisson has added an offensive dimension to Fargo... The future Providence Friar has netted 3 goals and 8 assists in just 11 games with the Force...







