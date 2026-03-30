Lancers Wrap March with Another Win

Published on March 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Artem Prima broke a 2-2 tie with 4:18 remaining in regulation and the Omaha Lancers defeated the Lincoln Stars, 3-2, on Sunday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Omaha (18-37-3-2) capped a 7-3-1-0 month with its fourth straight win at home. Prima scored from atop the right circle all alone off a pass from Tanner Morgan in the far corner to put the Lancers in the lead again for good after Lincoln (28-27-4-1) tied the game earlier in the period.

Prima, playing in his 15th game as a Lancer, extended his point streak to eight games with his fifth goal of the season. He has recorded 10 points (4+6) in that span and scored in every other game in the last seven games. The Yekaterinburg, Russia native has scored or added an assist in 11 of 15 games as a Lancer since joining the team in mid-February.

Lincoln scored first but Omaha responded with a pair of goals before the first period ended. Brady Kudrna put the Stars up 1-0 9:21 into the game with a rebound goal just outside the crease.

Omaha tied the game up not long after on another Jack Stanius goal vs. Lincoln. Stanius found the loose puck perfectly settled in the crease between the skates of goaltender William Prowse and guided it into the empty net at the 10:44 mark. Four of Stanius's nine goals this season have come against Lincoln.

Moments after he prevented icing with his legs, Markonidis put the Lancers in the lead with a shot from the near corner. He tried to set up Charlie Vig in front of the net but his pass was blocked and came right back to Markonidis in the near corner. The former Star banked the puck in off Prowse for his 14th goal of the season at the 12:46 mark.

The Lancers wrap up the regular season next weekend. Omaha hosts Sioux City Friday at 7:05 p.m. before traveling to Lincoln Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







United States Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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