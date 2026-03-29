Tri-City Closes Three-Game Weekend with Sunday Matchup at Sioux City

Published on March 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm visit the Sioux City Musketeers on Sunday afternoon at Tyson Events Center. Puckdrop is set for 3:05 pm CT.

The contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (25-28-6, 56 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Clark Cup Playoffs: The Storm clinched their eighth straight berth to the Clark Cup Playoffs on Friday, March 6. With three games to play in the regular season, Tri-City is poised to finish as either the fourth, fifth, or sixth seed in the Western Conference. The Storm will compete in a best-of-three Western Conference first round series the weekend of April 10-12. Tri-City would host all games in this series should they finish as the fourth seed. The Storm would travel should they finish at fifth or sixth place in the standings.

A Lincoln win in any form at Omaha today would guarantee Tri-City a first round playoff series on the road.

Previously:

Dropped 5-2 home matchup Saturday versus Green Bay in home regular season finale

Saturday: Oliver Ozogany, Evan Wanner produced Storm goals

Wanner's goal was his first career USHL marker

Saturday: netminder Owen Nelson halted 36 of 40 Green Bay shots

Team Notes:

Lost ten consecutive games

Current losing streak is second-longest on record in franchise history behind team's 19-game losing streak during 2008-2009 season

Ten-game losing streak ties for second-longest by a USHL team this season (Waterloo)

End last of six three-in-three's of season today

Concluded eight-game homestand last night...today is first road game since Saturday, February 28 at Lincoln

Penalty kill (83.6%) ranks second in USHL

Eight shorthanded goals this season are third among USHL teams

Power play is 4-14 (28.6%) over the past six games

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: three points (1-2-3) over his past three games...37 points this season tie for seventh among USHL defenseman...11 goals are third among USHL blue liners...six power play goals tie for first among league defenseman

Michal Pradel: four shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders....914 save percentage ranks fourth...2.65 goals against average places eighth

Owen Nelson: logged .927 save percentage over his last eight starts (293 saves on 316 shots)

Cam Springer: five shorthanded points this season place second among USHL players

Oliver Ozogany: 98 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (17-22-39) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (11-26-37) follows

Sioux City (29-25-5, 63 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)

Clinched berth to Clark Cup Playoffs and first-round home ice advantage

Lost five of past eight games

Split two-game home series versus Madison across Friday (5-2 loss) and Saturday (7-4 win) this weekend

Saturday: Max Anderson (2), Darik Olson, Kyle O'Leary, Trey Jefferis, William Tomko, Aidan Dyer tallied goals

Saturday: goaltender Ryder Shea stopped 32 of 36 Capitol shots

Luke Garry (21-39-60) leads team and ties for tenth among USHL players in scoring...William Tomko (23-36-59) follows

Season series: Sunday's matchup is the last of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Sioux City. The Storm have won three of the first five contests in the season series and are 1-1-0 against the Musketeers at Tyson Events Center this year.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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