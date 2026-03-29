Tri-City Closes Three-Game Weekend with Sunday Matchup at Sioux City
Published on March 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm visit the Sioux City Musketeers on Sunday afternoon at Tyson Events Center. Puckdrop is set for 3:05 pm CT.
The contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.
Tri-City (25-28-6, 56 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)
Clark Cup Playoffs: The Storm clinched their eighth straight berth to the Clark Cup Playoffs on Friday, March 6. With three games to play in the regular season, Tri-City is poised to finish as either the fourth, fifth, or sixth seed in the Western Conference. The Storm will compete in a best-of-three Western Conference first round series the weekend of April 10-12. Tri-City would host all games in this series should they finish as the fourth seed. The Storm would travel should they finish at fifth or sixth place in the standings.
A Lincoln win in any form at Omaha today would guarantee Tri-City a first round playoff series on the road.
Previously:
Dropped 5-2 home matchup Saturday versus Green Bay in home regular season finale
Saturday: Oliver Ozogany, Evan Wanner produced Storm goals
Wanner's goal was his first career USHL marker
Saturday: netminder Owen Nelson halted 36 of 40 Green Bay shots
Team Notes:
Lost ten consecutive games
Current losing streak is second-longest on record in franchise history behind team's 19-game losing streak during 2008-2009 season
Ten-game losing streak ties for second-longest by a USHL team this season (Waterloo)
End last of six three-in-three's of season today
Concluded eight-game homestand last night...today is first road game since Saturday, February 28 at Lincoln
Penalty kill (83.6%) ranks second in USHL
Eight shorthanded goals this season are third among USHL teams
Power play is 4-14 (28.6%) over the past six games
Player Notes:
Bode Laylin: three points (1-2-3) over his past three games...37 points this season tie for seventh among USHL defenseman...11 goals are third among USHL blue liners...six power play goals tie for first among league defenseman
Michal Pradel: four shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders....914 save percentage ranks fourth...2.65 goals against average places eighth
Owen Nelson: logged .927 save percentage over his last eight starts (293 saves on 316 shots)
Cam Springer: five shorthanded points this season place second among USHL players
Oliver Ozogany: 98 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies
Carson Pilgrim (17-22-39) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (11-26-37) follows
Sioux City (29-25-5, 63 pts, 3rd place Western Conf.)
Clinched berth to Clark Cup Playoffs and first-round home ice advantage
Lost five of past eight games
Split two-game home series versus Madison across Friday (5-2 loss) and Saturday (7-4 win) this weekend
Saturday: Max Anderson (2), Darik Olson, Kyle O'Leary, Trey Jefferis, William Tomko, Aidan Dyer tallied goals
Saturday: goaltender Ryder Shea stopped 32 of 36 Capitol shots
Luke Garry (21-39-60) leads team and ties for tenth among USHL players in scoring...William Tomko (23-36-59) follows
Season series: Sunday's matchup is the last of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Sioux City. The Storm have won three of the first five contests in the season series and are 1-1-0 against the Musketeers at Tyson Events Center this year.
United States Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026
- Tri-City Closes Three-Game Weekend with Sunday Matchup at Sioux City - Tri-City Storm
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