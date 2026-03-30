Storm Snap Losing Streak with 4-2 Sunday Win at Sioux City

Published on March 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm piled on three goals in the second period and used a Mason Jenson empty netter in the final minute of the third to pull out a 4-2 win over the Sioux City Musketeers on Sunday afternoon at Tyson Events Center.

Tri-City (26-28-6, 58 pts) ended its ten-game losing streak, the second-longest on record in franchise history. Sioux City (29-26-5, 63 pts) has dropped six of its past nine games.

After a scoreless first period, Tri-City broke the ice with a Gairin Michalski goal 2:02 into the second. Michalski gathered the puck in the right circle of the Musketeer zone, then sent a top-shelf shot past Sioux City starting goaltender Ryder Shea for his third goal of the year.

The Storm doubled their lead with a power play goal just over a minute later. Carson Pilgrim tucked a shot from the bottom of the left circle above Shea's glove into the top right corner of the net for his team-leading 18th marker of the campaign.

Sioux City cut the Storm lead to 2-1 with an Ashton Schultz tally 12:42 into the second. Schultz received a Shayne Gould feed between the circles in the Tri-City zone and flipped a shot past the glove of Storm netminder Quinn Beumer.

Tri-City regained its two-goal advantage with 3:30 left in the second. Noah LaPointe blasted a Luca Jarvis one-time feed from the Sioux City line top shelf beyond Shea. The goal was LaPointe's sixth of the year. The Musketeers replaced Shea with Jack Fichthorn after the tally.

Sioux City narrowed the lead a second time while on the power play with exactly eight minutes left in the third. Gould slipped a backdoor feed to Trey Jefferis on the right wing of the Storm zone. The Northeastern commit snapped a shot past Beumer from the bottom of the right circle for his 27th marker of the year.

Down a goal with approximately two minutes left in regulation, Sioux City pulled Fichthorn for an extra attacker. The Storm found the vacant cage with 54 seconds left. After gathering the puck on the right wing of the Tri-City blue line, Carson Pilgrim fed Jenson in the middle of the ice. The Ohio State commit skated toward the empty net and shot the puck home for his first tally since January 24.

Beumer was strong in his fourth appearance of the season, stopping 23 of 25 Sioux City shots. Shea halted 16 of 19 Storm attempts during 36:30 of action. Fichthorn shut down each of the 15 Tri-City shots he saw during approximately 22 minutes in the game.

Tri-City's Pilgrim (1-1-2) and Sioux City's Gould (0-2-2) were the lone skaters to finish with multiple points.

Up next: Tri-City plays its final two games of the 2025-2026 regular season on Friday and Saturday at Fargo. Puckdrop Friday is set for 7:05 pm CT. Saturday's game begins at 6:05 pm CT.

Both matchups will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

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